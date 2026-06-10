Winnsboro Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Franklin Parish Crash

Baskin – On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, shortly before 7:00 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 867 near Louisiana Highway 868. The crash claimed the life of 79-year-old Linda Huff of Winnsboro.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2025 Toyota Crown, driven by Huff, was traveling east on Louisiana Highway 867. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota crossed over the centerline, ran off the left side of the road, and struck a tree.

Huff, who was properly restrained, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. A Juvenile front seat passenger, who was properly restrained, received minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital. Impairment is not suspected. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Although the cause of this crash is still under investigation, Troopers wish to remind motorists of the importance of making good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Additionally, Louisiana law requires that every person inside a motor vehicle, regardless of seating position, remain properly restrained at all times. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions like these can mean the difference between life and death.

Contact Information:

ST Ryan Davis

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section

Office: (318) 345-2810

[email protected]