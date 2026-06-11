Ground Handling Services Market Anticipated to Grow at 6.45% CAGR Through 2030: Industry Report

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The Business Research Company's Ground Handling Services Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The ground handling services sector has experienced notable expansion recently, driven by growing air traffic and evolving airport infrastructure needs. As airlines and airports strive for greater efficiency and faster aircraft turnaround, this market is set to continue its upward trajectory. Let’s explore the current market size, the key factors influencing growth, regional insights, and future trends shaping the ground handling services industry.

Ground Handling Services Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for ground handling services has witnessed strong growth in recent years. From a valuation of $29.45 billion in 2025, it is expected to rise to $31.61 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This historical growth is largely driven by an increase in global air traffic, which boosts demand for aircraft turnaround services. Additionally, expanding airport infrastructure requires more comprehensive ground operations. The sector also benefits from a greater focus on minimizing aircraft turnaround times to enhance airline efficiency, increased outsourcing to specialized providers, and the establishment of standardized procedures covering refueling, towing, cleaning, and marshalling.

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Looking ahead, the ground handling services market is projected to continue its robust expansion, reaching $40.59 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4%. This forecasted growth is fueled by ongoing airport modernization projects that encourage the deployment of advanced ground handling technologies. Automation and the adoption of electric ground support equipment are playing a vital role in improving operational efficiency. The rise of low-cost carriers is also driving demand for rapid and cost-effective turnaround solutions. Digital platforms enabling real-time monitoring of ground operations and the expanding global aviation fleet contribute further to the market’s positive outlook. Key trends expected to shape this period include automation of baggage and cargo processes, faster aircraft turnaround requirements, growth in low-cost carrier operations, increased outsourcing of airport ground support, and the integration of ground handling with passenger services.

Understanding Ground Handling Services and Their Role

Ground handling services encompass a range of activities aimed at supporting aircraft on the ground, including repositioning, preparation, and flight completion tasks. These services cover customer assistance and ramp operations, with a primary goal of enhancing speed, accuracy, and efficiency to reduce airplane turnaround time. Efficient ground handling not only boosts airline performance but also improves an airport’s capacity to deliver quality customer service.

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Demand for Air Freight as a Key Growth Driver

One of the main forces propelling the ground handling services market is the increasing demand for air freight cargo. Air freight involves shipping goods via chartered or scheduled flights, and the surge in e-commerce and shifting consumer preferences has accelerated the need for fast, same-day delivery. This rapid delivery model requires dependable and swift turnaround handling, prompting airports to seek efficient ground and cargo handling services that minimize dwell time and reduce emissions. According to the International Air Transport Association in August 2024, global air cargo demand measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs) rose by 13.6% in July 2024 compared to the previous year, with international operations climbing 14.3%. The Asia-Pacific airlines registered the highest growth, with demand increasing 17.6% year-on-year. This rising air freight activity is a vital catalyst for growth in airport ground and cargo handling services.

Regional Market Leadership in Ground Handling Services

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the ground handling services market. The industry analysis also covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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