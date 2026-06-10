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Highlighting manufacturers recognized for product quality, decorative performance, and manufacturing capabilities in the wall covering industry.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, June 10, 2026 — With the Chinese art paint wall cloth market estimated to reach CNY 8 billion in 2026, demand for durable and environmentally responsible decorative surface materials continues to grow. Among the sector's recognized manufacturers, Nockybrothers New Material (Wujiang) Co., Ltd., Suzhou Zhendi Wallpaper Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Ouyah Decoration Materials Co., Ltd. stand out as reputable suppliers serving both domestic and international markets, supported by their respective strengths in product technology, design capabilities, and market presence.Industry Evolution Toward Functional DecorationThe shift from conventional wallpaper to art paint wall cloth is driven by demand for waterproof, anti-fouling, and easy-to-clean surfaces. Hotels, residential developers, and commercial real estate firms increasingly specify materials that combine aesthetic appeal with low maintenance. Non-woven wallpaper, fabric wallcovering, and 5P water-based art paint wall cloth categories have expanded rapidly, particularly in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe.Nockybrothers new material (Wujiang) Co., Ltd.(Nockybrothers): Patented Technology and Export ReachFounded in 2012 and headquartered in Wujiang District, Suzhou, Nockybrothers new material (Wujiang) Co., Ltd. focuses on design, R&D, production, and sales of wallpaper and wall covering. The company's main products include Wallpaper, Wall covering, and Grade 5 Waterproof Finished Art Paint. Its R&D team comprises 12 professionals, and the manufacturing facility covers 8,000 square meters with an annual production capacity of 1,200,000 square meters.According to the company, its wall covering is composed of non-woven fabric, eco-friendly water-based resin, nano inorganic mineral fillers, high-quality shell powder, and medical-grade base material. This formula contributes to Grade 5 waterproof performance—compared to ordinary wallpaper's Grade 2—and seamless construction that reduces installation time and labor cost. Nockybrothers holds ISO 9001:2015 quality management certification (certificate No. 03824Q19079R0M, valid through 2027-09-09) and two invention patents: a fiber composite structure patent (CN 117188172 B) and a high-performance eco-friendly water-based paint patent (CN 118389017 B).Export accounts for 9.65% of total sales, with major markets including the Middle East, Russia, Europe, and Southeast Asia. The company has completed notable projects: 50,000 square meters for residential real estate in China (over 4 years) and 12,000 square meters for hotel renovation in Malaysia. The brand "Nockybrothers" and its sub-brands (Allinor, Artwork INTL., Cheer, Suhane) target both residential and commercial segments, offering Nordic style, Wabi Sabi style, Scandinavian style, and Luxury Art Wall Cloth designs.Suzhou Zhendi Wallpaper: Deep Domestic Roots and Classic DesignSuzhou Zhendi Wallpaper Co., Ltd., established in the same region, has built a strong reputation over more than a decade for its extensive collection of non-woven wallpaper and fabric wallcovering. The company emphasizes traditional and contemporary patterns, serving thousands of dealers across China's interior decoration supply chain. Its advantage lies in rapid restocking capability and localized customer support for residential projects. While Zhendi's product range covers plain and embossed art wall cloth, it has not publicly disclosed R&D investment or export ratios comparable to Nockybrothers.Shanghai Ouyah Decoration Materials: International Exposure and VersatilityShanghai Ouyah Decoration Materials Co., Ltd., headquartered in Shanghai, offers a broad portfolio including wall cloth, wallpaper, and decorative films. The company is known for its flexible OEM/ODM capabilities and active participation in the hotel project wall cloth segment. Ouyah's strength lies in accommodating custom pattern requirements and serving overseas clients, particularly in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. It competes on delivery speed and cost-effectiveness for large-volume orders of plain color art wall cloth and waterproof art wall cloth.Comparative Performance and Buyer ConsiderationsWhen evaluated against traditional latex paint and wallpaper, Nockybrothers' Grade 5 Waterproof Finished Art Paint shows measurable advantages: waterproof performance improved by 80% over latex paint, service life extended by 3 times, and formaldehyde emission reduced by 100%. Compared to ordinary wallpaper, the material offers 70% better scratch resistance and 40% lower total cost over 5 years due to seamless installation and reduced maintenance. Industry analysts note that such technical differentiation is critical as hotel and residential developers prioritize low-maintenance, long-lasting surfaces. The Chinese market is also witnessing a trend toward green building materials; Nockybrothers' inclusion in the "Green Building Selected Product Guide Catalogue" (certificate No. LB2019QB003) reinforces its environmental credibility.For buyers evaluating suppliers, the three manufacturers present distinct profiles: Nockybrothers leads in patented waterproof technology and international certification; Suzhou Zhendi excels in domestic distribution and pattern variety; Shanghai Ouyah offers flexible customization for overseas projects. All three maintain production facilities in the Yangtze River Delta, enabling quick logistics to major Chinese cities and nearby ports.Outlook for 2026 and BeyondAs the decorative wall covering market expands, manufacturers investing in R&D and formal certifications—such as ISO 9001 and invention patents—are better positioned to capture premium segments. Nockybrothers' focus on 5P water-based art paint wall cloth and anti-fouling, flame retardant, eco-friendly wall cloth aligns with global construction standards in the Middle East and Europe. The company can be contacted via email at office@nockybrothers.com or by phone at +86 135-1234-4323.Contact Nockybrothers:• Name: Jay• Email: office@nockybrothers.com• Tel: +86 135-1234-4323• WhatsApp: +86 13358011751• Address: NO.- 1107, FENHU ROAD, WUJIANG DISTRICT, SUZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA• Website: https://nockybrothersglobal.com

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