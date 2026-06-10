Secretary Mullin Highlights Local Law Enforcement Cooperation at National Sheriffs’ Association Annual Conference

7 of the 10 safest cities in the country cooperate with ICE law enforcement

WASHINGTON – On Monday, June 8, the United States Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin participated in a discussion with Sheriff Chris West, President of the National Sheriff’s Association and Canadian County (OK) Sheriff, at the 2026 NSA Annual Conference in Omaha, Nebraska. Secretary Mullin spoke about the importance of cooperation between DHS and local law enforcement, as well as priorities for the department under his leadership.

“The 287(g) program can be a tremendous asset to you and to the country,” said Secretary Mullin. “If we had the participation of all the county sheriffs that are in this building right now, think how much faster those arrests would move up. 70% of those that ICE arrests have a criminal background, regardless of what the Left will tell you.”

Secretary Mullin participates in a discussion with Sheriff Chris West, President of the National Sheriff’s Association and Canadian County (OK) Sheriff, at the 2026 NSA Annual Conference in Omaha, Nebraska on June 8.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has supercharged efforts with state and local law enforcement to assist federal immigration officers in our efforts to make America safe again. 287(g) partnerships have increased 1,314% -- from 135 agreements to 1,909.

The NSA represents sheriffs, deputies, and other law enforcement across the country to offer training, information, and collaborative opportunities to support agencies across the country. DHS has a robust partnership with NSA, particularly the DHS Office for State and Local Law Enforcement, which serves as a resource and liaison for state and local law enforcement within the agency.

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