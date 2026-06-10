TGC Capital Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with ZaveIT to Drive Innovation and International Expansion

TGC Capital Partners x ZaveIT

OSLO, NORWAY, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TGC Capital Partners has announced a strategic partnership with ZaveIT , a Norway-based SaaS company helping managed service providers, distributors, and enterprise technology organizations streamline operations through an integrated platform for business automation, customer management, and operational visibility.The partnership marks an important milestone in ZaveIT's growth journey as the company prepares to scale its platform, strengthen its market presence, and expand into new international markets, including the United Kingdom.As part of the collaboration, TGC Capital Partners will provide strategic growth support through the broader Gateway ecosystem, combining engineering resources, business acceleration capabilities, marketing expertise, lead generation initiatives, and operational guidance to help ZaveIT accelerate execution across its product and commercial roadmap.Founded with the vision of simplifying operational complexity for technology businesses, ZaveIT has built a modular platform that brings together customer engagement, automation, service management, marketplace capabilities, and business operations into a single ecosystem. By integrating with leading CRM, ERP, accounting, distributor, and PSA platforms, ZaveIT enables organizations to reduce operational friction, improve efficiency, and create greater value for customers.The technology landscape continues to evolve rapidly as businesses seek greater visibility, automation, and connectivity across their operations. For many organizations, managing multiple systems across sales, service delivery, finance, procurement, and customer engagement remains a significant challenge. ZaveIT addresses this challenge by creating a unified operational environment that enables businesses to connect critical workflows, automate processes, and make better decisions through a single platform.Through this partnership, TGC Capital Partners will support ZaveIT across several strategic growth areas, including:• Product engineering and platform development• Expansion of core and future product modules• Marketing and brand positioning• Lead generation and customer acquisition• International business development• Strategic growth planning and operational scalingBy combining ZaveIT's technology platform with TGC Capital Partners' growth expertise and the operational capabilities, both organizations aim to create a scalable foundation for long-term growth, innovation, and customer success.Lars Olav Habberstad, Founder & CEO, ZaveIT, said:"Over the past several years, we have focused on building a platform that solves real operational challenges for technology businesses. Our customers increasingly need greater automation, better visibility, and tighter integration across their business systems. As we enter the next stage of our journey, we were looking for a partner that could contribute more than capital. TGC Capital Partners brings strategic expertise, engineering strength, and a growth-oriented ecosystem that aligns closely with our ambitions. Together, we are creating the foundation for accelerated innovation and international expansion."Niraj Gewawat, Partner, TGC Capital Partners, said:"We are excited to partner with a company that has demonstrated strong product-market fit, a growing customer base, and a clear vision for the future. ZaveIT has built a highly relevant platform that addresses some of the most pressing operational challenges facing technology businesses today. What stood out to us was the quality of the team and the significant opportunity ahead. Through this partnership, we look forward to supporting ZaveIT's next phase of growth and helping the company expand its impact across international markets."About TGC Capital PartnersTGC Capital Partners is a strategic investment arm of Gateway Group of Companies focused on supporting high-potential technology businesses. Through a combination of growth capital, operational expertise, engineering resources, and market acceleration capabilities, TGC Capital Partners, partners with companies to help them scale, innovate, and create sustainable long-term value.About ZaveITZaveIT is a Norway-based SaaS company providing an integrated platform for business automation, customer engagement, marketplace management, and operational visibility. Designed for managed service providers, distributors, and enterprise technology organizations, the platform enables businesses to simplify operations, improve efficiency, and accelerate growth through connected workflows and intelligent automation.

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