Commercial Radars Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

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The Business Research Company's Commercial Radars Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The commercial radars market is rapidly evolving, fueled by technological innovations and expanding applications across various industries. As demand for precise detection and monitoring systems grows, this market is set to witness steady expansion over the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, prominent regional insights, and future prospects shaping the commercial radars industry.

Forecasted Growth and Market Size of the Commercial Radars Market

The commercial radars market has experienced significant growth recently, increasing from $6.7 billion in 2025 to a projected $7.04 billion in 2026. This corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The market’s historical expansion is mainly driven by investments in commercial and civil aviation infrastructure, continuous improvements in radar detection and signal processing technologies, greater adoption of monostatic and bistatic radar systems, and enhanced radar maintenance and support services. In addition, stringent government regulations aimed at improving air traffic safety and surveillance have contributed to this upward trend.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust expansion, reaching $8.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0%. Factors contributing to this growth include increasing demand for next-generation multistate radar systems, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for improved detection accuracy, and growth in commercial air traffic that drives radar infrastructure development. Moreover, radar applications are broadening into maritime and industrial sectors, supported by advancements in compact and high-resolution radar technologies. Key trends in this period include the adoption of sophisticated weather and terrain detection systems, incorporation of collision avoidance and air traffic control radars, greater use of UAV-based radar for surveillance, and a rising focus on multi-dimensional (2D/3D/4D) radar solutions. Emphasis on radar lifecycle maintenance and support services is also expected to grow.

Understanding the Role of Commercial Radars

A commercial radar is a sophisticated detection system designed to identify the presence, direction, distance, and speed of aircraft. These systems comprise several key components such as an array antenna front end, T/R modules, an array antenna backplane, radar back end, radar processor and display, and a radar scheduler. Together, these parts enable precise monitoring and tracking essential for aviation and other commercial applications.

View the full commercial radars market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-radars-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

How Autonomous Vehicles Are Accelerating Commercial Radar Growth

The rising adoption of autonomous vehicles is a powerful force propelling the commercial radars market forward. Autonomous vehicles, which are self-driving cars or trucks, rely heavily on advanced sensors and software to operate without human intervention. Continuous advancements in artificial intelligence and sensor technology have enhanced these vehicles’ accuracy, safety, and efficiency. Additionally, increasing government support aimed at integrating autonomous vehicles into public transportation is helping reduce traffic congestion and human errors on the roads.

Because autonomous vehicles depend on cutting-edge radar systems for accurate sensing, object detection, and navigation, their growing presence directly fuels demand for commercial radar technologies. For example, in December 2024, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) projected that by 2030, approximately 4.5 million self-driving vehicles will be on U.S. roads. While these vehicles may not be fully autonomous, they will feature self-driving capabilities under certain conditions. Furthermore, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) predicts that by 2040, 75% of all vehicles worldwide will be autonomous. These forecasts highlight how the increasing use of autonomous vehicles is a significant growth driver for the commercial radar market.

Regional Overview and Expansion Trends in Commercial Radars

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for commercial radars. This region is also expected to lead in terms of growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report covers a wide geographic scope, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. With its expanding aviation networks, manufacturing hubs, and maritime activities, Asia-Pacific is well-positioned to drive substantial demand for commercial radar systems in the near future.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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