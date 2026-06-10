NZCryptoCon 2026 Announces First Speakers and Partners Ahead of Auckland Debut

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NZCryptoCon , New Zealand’s leading large-scale cryptocurrency, blockchain, finance, and technology event, has announced its first wave of speakers, sponsors, and exhibitors ahead of its debut on 6–7 June 2026 at the New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC).Backed by Official Naming Rights Partner Swyftx, NZCryptoCon will bring together investors, builders, fintech leaders, and newcomers for two days of investing education, industry insights, and networking.The event will cover key topics across cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, digital assets, crypto wallets, and broader financial markets, helping attendees better understand both emerging and traditional finance landscapes.First speakers announced include:- Giovanni Russello, University of Auckland- Joseph Mooney, MP for Southland, New Zealand Parliament- Paul Quickenden, Swyftx- Robbie Coleman, Litecoin- David Bird, Mastering the Markets- Timothy Stebbing, DogecoinConfirmed sponsors and partners include:- Swyftx, Official Naming Rights Partner- Binance, Keynote Theatre Partner- Blackbull, Gold PartnerThe exhibition floor will feature leading blockchain, fintech, and technology companies, offering hands-on experiences and direct access to the teams building the future of digital finance.Designed for all experience levels, NZCryptoCon places a strong focus on education and accessibility, with sessions ranging from cryptocurrency fundamentals and wallet security to advanced investing strategies and market insights.As part of the broader CryptoCon event series, NZCryptoCon connects New Zealand’s growing crypto community with global markets, talent, and opportunities - positioning Auckland as a key hub for digital asset innovation.Event Details:NZCryptoCon 20266-7 June 2026Auckland, New Zealand

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