Chairman Arrington on Passage of the Secure America Act: Republicans Make Good on Promise to American People

June 09, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C.–Today, House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) released the following statement after final passage of the Secure America Act by a vote of 214-212, sending it to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law:

"The Secure America Act is headed to President Trump’s desk, and our brave men and women who stand on the thin line to defend our sovereign borders and safety finally have the funding and certainty they need to do their jobs.

For 76 days, Democrats held the Department of Homeland Security hostage. They walked away from the appropriations process, shut down Homeland Security operations, and used the safety of the American people as political leverage. Even today, every single House Democrat voted to defund ICE and Border Patrol.

But Republicans, who were elected up and down the ballot by the American people to secure the border, enforce the law, and restore order, refused to allow this backhanded attempt to revive the chaos of the Biden-Harris open border policies. The American people fundamentally rejected the chaos of the last four years. They elected Republicans for the promise of secure borders, safer communities, and restoring rule of law. The Secure America Act makes good on that promise."