JK Lakshmipat University Secures DASCA Accreditation, Strengthening Experiential Data Science & AI Education

JK Lakshmipat University Secures DASCA Accreditation

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) has secured accreditation from the Data Science Council of America (DASCA), reflecting the university’s growing engagement with globally aligned education in Data Science & AI.

Backed by 140 years of JK Group legacy and recognized as one of Rajasthan’s emerging innovation-oriented universities, JKLU has developed an academic ecosystem centered on interdisciplinary learning, experimentation, design thinking, industry collaboration, and experiential education. The university’s approach emphasizes learning environments where analytical capability, creativity, critical thinking, and applied problem solving evolve together.

JKLU’s evolving engagement with Data Science & AI reflects this broader academic philosophy. Its academic model combines project-based learning, industry exposure, research engagement, innovation platforms, and interdisciplinary collaboration to create opportunities for applied learning. Students engage with Data Science & AI as disciplines that extend across business, engineering, sustainability, design, entrepreneurship, and emerging digital ecosystems, strengthening both technical understanding and real-world application.

The DASCA accreditation recognizes JKLU’s efforts to strengthen academic quality, interdisciplinary learning, and industry relevance in areas connected to Data Science & AI. It reflects the university’s commitment to preparing students with strong analytical foundations, practical problem-solving capabilities, innovation-oriented thinking, and the adaptability required to navigate evolving technology and business environments.

Reflecting on the significance of the accreditation, Avik Dutta, Country Manager – India at Academik America, said, “JK Lakshmipat University reflects a contemporary approach to higher education where innovation, interdisciplinary thinking, and applied learning are central to the academic experience. The DASCA accreditation recognizes an institutional direction that is aligning Data Science & AI education with the realities of evolving technology and industry ecosystems.”

Speaking on the achievement, Prof. Vijaysekhar Chellaboina, Vice Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University, said, "At JK Lakshmipat University, we believe that the future of technology education lies in combining disciplinary knowledge with experiential learning, innovation, and real-world application. The DASCA accreditation reflects our continued efforts to strengthen academic environments where Data Science & AI are integrated with interdisciplinary thinking, industry engagement, and problem-solving. It reinforces our commitment to preparing graduates who can contribute effectively within increasingly technology-driven and dynamic global environments."

Institutional leadership at JKLU has consistently emphasized innovation-led education, experiential pedagogy, and industry-connected learning as central to the university’s academic direction. The integration of Data Science & AI within this environment complements the university’s broader effort to create globally relevant academic frameworks that combine technical depth with adaptability, creativity, and real-world engagement.

The accreditation further enables JKLU to engage more deeply with initiatives associated with DASCA and the World Data Science & AI Initiative (WDSAI) , including faculty advancement platforms, collaborative academic initiatives, research engagement, and institutional capability-building efforts supporting innovation and applied learning in Data Science & AI.

As universities continue to rethink the future of technology education, JKLU’s evolving academic direction reflects an important shift, creating learning ecosystems where Data Science & AI are developed alongside interdisciplinary thinking, innovation capability, entrepreneurial mindset, and practical application in real-world environments.

About JK Lakshmipat University:

Founded in 2011 and backed by the 140-year legacy of the JK Group, JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) is a multidisciplinary university located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The university offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across engineering, management, and design, supported by an academic framework that encourages flexibility, cross-disciplinary exploration, and contemporary learning pathways.

With advanced labs, state-of-the-art facilities, and cutting-edge centers such as the Centre for Communication and Critical Thinking, the Centre for Global Learning Programmes, and the Atal Incubation Centre, JKLU fosters a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and critical inquiry, encouraging students to explore new ideas and develop a problem-solving mindset. The university places emphasis on academic rigor, student engagement, and meaningful industry interaction, creating opportunities for learners to develop knowledge, skills, and professional readiness within evolving global contexts. Through its continued focus on academic excellence, institutional development, and learner-centric education, JKLU seeks to contribute to the development of capable professionals equipped to participate in a rapidly changing knowledge and technology-driven world.

About DASCA:

The Data Science Council of America (DASCA) is a global standards and accreditation body for data science and related disciplines. DASCA defines professional standards, frameworks, and accreditation benchmarks that help institutions strengthen academic quality, curriculum relevance, and professional readiness in data science, AI, analytics, and allied fields. Through its accreditation and certification frameworks, DASCA supports universities and institutions in aligning their programs with global expectations and emerging industry needs.

About Academik America:

Academik America operates across 90+ countries through 50+ programs and partnerships with 200+ organizations. The organization collaborates with institutions, educators, and enterprises to enhance the design, delivery, and governance of education systems. As an institutional partner supporting accreditation and quality initiatives, Academik America assists universities in advancing structured academic development, global alignment, and sustainable institutional growth.

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