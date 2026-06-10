PUBLIC NOTICE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 9, 2026

Georgia DPH Seeks Public Input on thePreventive Health and Health Services Block Grant

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is seeking public comment on our Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant work plan for federal fiscal year 2026. The public hearing aims to collect public comments on the proposed work plan and deliverables for this grant.

A virtual public hearing will be held Thursday, June 18, 2026, from 10 am – 11 am. There are multiple ways for you to join us.

By computer or mobile device:

Click here to join the virtual Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant public hearing

By phone:

+1-415-655-0001 Toll

Access code: 25347389050

By meeting number:

2534 738 9050 (meeting number)

wHnhVVrg738 (meeting password)

By video system:

Dial [email protected]

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Comments may be submitted live during the public hearing. You may also submit questions to the block grant coordinator via email at [email protected]. Written comments must be received no later than the public hearing date.

###