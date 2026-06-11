Electric Aircraft Market to Reach USD $21.06 Billion by 2030 at 12.43% CAGR

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The Business Research Company's Electric Aircraft Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The electric aircraft industry is experiencing remarkable growth as the aviation sector moves toward cleaner and more efficient technologies. With ongoing advancements in battery and motor technologies, along with increasing environmental awareness, electric aircraft are becoming a promising alternative to traditional fuel-powered planes. Let’s explore the current market status, key drivers, regional leaders, and future growth prospects of the electric aircraft market.

Current Size and Growth Expectations for the Electric Aircraft Market

The electric aircraft market has seen swift expansion in recent years, growing from $11.61 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $13.18 billion in 2026. This reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. This growth during the past period can be credited to breakthroughs in battery technology, which have enabled the initial development of electric propulsion systems. Additionally, there has been rising interest in lightweight aircraft platforms that are better suited for electric power integration. Investment in experimental prototypes of ultralight and light electric aircraft has also increased, alongside heightened environmental concerns that motivate the search for zero-emission aviation alternatives. Improvements in electric motor design have further enhanced power-to-weight ratios for smaller aircraft, supporting this market surge.

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Forecasted Expansion and Market Drivers Beyond 2026

Looking ahead, the electric aircraft market is projected to grow even faster, reaching $21.06 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.4%. The forecasted expansion is mainly driven by rising demand for sustainable aviation solutions, which is accelerating the adoption of electric aircraft. Investment in next-generation high-density batteries is expected to extend flight ranges, making electric planes more practical for broader applications. Furthermore, the development of urban air mobility (UAM) concepts is pushing the need for reliable electric aircraft platforms. Hybrid-electric propulsion systems are also gaining traction as transitional solutions on the path toward fully electric aviation. Additionally, scaling up manufacturing capacities will be crucial to support the commercialization of ultralight and light electric aircraft. Key trends shaping the market include ongoing improvements in battery energy density, lightweight aerostructure development, integration into regional electric air transport, UAM expansion, and the growing use of hybrid-electric propulsion.

Understanding What Electric Aircraft Are

Electric aircraft are vehicles designed for air travel that use batteries to supply power to an electric motor instead of relying on jet fuel engines. At their core, these aircraft consist of a motor that converts electrical energy into mechanical energy and a battery system that stores electrical power. This fundamental shift from combustion engines to electric propulsion is central to the sustainability and efficiency goals driving this market.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-aircraft-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Factors Fueling Demand for Electric Aircraft Worldwide

One major factor boosting the electric aircraft market is the rise in global air passenger traffic. Passenger airlines, which specialize in transporting people, benefit from the speed and convenience of air travel, leading to increased demand. Electric aircraft help reduce travel costs for passengers while also offering environmental benefits through sustainable operations. For instance, in November 2024, Eurostat—the EU’s statistical office—reported that air travel within the European Union surged significantly in 2023, reaching 973 million passengers. This represented a 19.3% increase compared to the previous year, illustrating the growing popularity of air travel. Such trends support the growing demand for electric aircraft as airlines and passengers seek more eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Leading Regions in the Electric Aircraft Market by 2026

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the electric aircraft market. The market report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. While North America currently leads, other regions are also expected to contribute significantly to the market’s growth as the technology gains traction worldwide.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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