Bolstering community sport infrastructure

10 June 2026 Nick Duigan, Minister for Sport

The Tasmanian Government is delivering a strategic plan for community sporting infrastructure across the State.

The inaugural Regional Community Sport Infrastructure Plan is backed by a $750,000 investment over the next three years.

Minister for Sport, Nick Duigan, said our Government recognises the importance of being physically active.

“We continue to invest strongly in the development of high-quality and well-planned sport and active recreation facilities,” Minister Duigan said.

“Our Sport Infrastructure Plan will develop a framework for the equitable distribution of funding across all levels of sport and allow us to target areas of greatest need and demand.

“The plan will support the prioritisation of government investment to meet the current and future needs of the community. It will enable us to work with local government and other sectors to develop and activate both new and existing spaces.”

The plan will include an overarching framework with high-level principles and priorities for community sport infrastructure as well as identifying evidence-based capacity constraints now and into the future.

“We will work with peak sporting organisations, local government authorities and the Department for Education, Children and Young People, to ensure we capture the full picture of our sporting infrastructure ecosystem,” Minister Duigan said.

“Work already done by some councils such as those in Hobart and northern Tasmania will feed into the Statewide plan.

“This is good news for our sporting communities. I look forward to the completion of the Regional Community Sport Infrastructure Plan to help further guide the development of appropriate facilities.”