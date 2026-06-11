Demand for Military Simulation And Training Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $19.58 billion by 2030

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The Business Research Company's Military Simulation And Training Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The military simulation and training sector is witnessing significant momentum, driven by advancements in technology and evolving defense needs. As armed forces increasingly turn to virtual and constructive environments, this market is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and trends shaping its future development.

Forecasted Growth Trajectory of the Military Simulation and Training Market

The military simulation and training market has shown strong growth recently and is projected to expand from $14.06 billion in 2025 to $15.12 billion in 2026, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This upward movement in the past years is largely due to rising adoption of virtual and constructive training settings by military forces worldwide. Additional factors include the need to lower operational expenses tied to live training drills, improvements in simulation hardware and software that provide more realistic training, the procurement of complex military platforms necessitating advanced simulation systems, and early incorporation of simulation in pilot and crew training programs.

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Looking ahead, the market size is expected to reach $19.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%. The forecast period’s growth will be driven by defense modernization efforts fueling demand for cutting-edge simulation solutions. Enhanced use of artificial intelligence and data analytics will improve simulation realism and readiness evaluation. There will also be an increasing emphasis on interoperability and joint-force training environments, broader adoption of cloud-based and distributed simulation systems, and a rising preference for immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality to support mission rehearsal and operational training. Among notable trends are expanded use of virtual battlefields for real-time exercises, integration of simulation in foundational training programs, focus on scenario-based and mission rehearsal training, demand for multi-domain training platforms covering land, air, and maritime operations, and a general shift toward cost-effective and labor-saving training methods.

Understanding Military Simulation and Training and Its Benefits

Military simulation and training involve the use of simulation technologies to operate military equipment and weaponry in virtual settings. This approach saves time and labor while minimizing wear and tear on actual equipment. It is widely employed across numerous military training applications to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

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Defense Spending as a Key Factor Accelerating Market Growth

Rising defense budgets are a major factor propelling the military simulation and training market forward. Government expenditures on military resources have been growing in response to heightened security threats such as violent extremism and separatist insurgencies. These challenges necessitate effective training solutions, making synthetic or virtual training increasingly vital. For example, in April 2024, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute reported that global military spending in 2023 increased by 6.8% in real terms, reaching $2,443 billion compared to 2022. This rise in defense spending is expected to significantly fuel market expansion.

Regions Leading the Military Simulation and Training Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the military simulation and training market. The comprehensive market analysis covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a holistic view of the global competitive landscape and growth opportunities.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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