No Burn Advisory extended through Monday, June 15 due to fire danger

Mesa County Public Health has extended a No Burn Advisory due to fire danger. It remains in effect until Monday, June 15 at 9 p.m. Burning of any kind, including agricultural burning, is not allowed during this advisory period.

This is in response to multiple advisories that have been issued for our area. Widespread Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches will continue through Thursday, June 11, and possibly into the weekend. Hot, dry, and windy conditions will continue. Under these conditions, fires will catch and spread quickly. Visit the National Weather Service's website for the most updated weather information.

Instead of burning, consider these alternatives:

Compost leaves and grass clippings yourself. This can improve water retention in your yard or garden.

Rent or borrow a wood chipper for your tree and shrub trimmings. Chipped branches can also be good mulch.

Use the services at Mesa County Organic Materials Facility. Visit their website for hours and accepted materials.