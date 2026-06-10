Food hub partnership expands access to food and support services for Mid-South Veterans

Located inside the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, the food hub provides shelf-stable foods, frozen items and fresh produce while offering same-day access to services that may help address underlying causes of food insecurity. Unlike a traditional food pantry model, participants can be connected with social workers, dietitians, and community resources during the same visit, creating a more comprehensive approach to support.

“The food hub not only provides food, but it also addresses the reason behind the need,” said Rosemary Campbell, facility program coordinator for the food pantry program. “If a Veteran is experiencing housing insecurity, we can offer them same-day referrals to social workers who can assist with that. If they are having concerns related to their diet and health, we can also refer them to dietitians that same day. And if there are community services that can further support them, we can connect them directly to those services as well.”

More than a pantry

The food hub is supplied through a partnership with Mid-South Food Bank, which supports approximately 360 partner agencies, including organizations like VA, throughout the region. Mid-South Food Bank also works with approximately 100 retail partners and distribution centers whose donations help stock the food hub with shelf-stable foods, frozen items, fresh produce and other essentials for eligible participants and Veterans.

“Our role is to make sure our agency partners have what they need in order to help as many people in their community as possible,” said Christina Drones, Director of Agency Relations and Program Services for Mid-South Food Bank. “Because the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center has the capacity to safely store and distribute food, Mid-South Food Bank is able to provide a variety of items for the food hub, including fresh produce, meat, poultry, frozen foods and non-perishable items.”

Addressing Veteran food insecurity

Food insecurity remains a concern for many Veterans. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Health Equity, Veterans are 7.4% more likely to experience food insecurity than non-Veterans.

To help address that need, the Veterans Health Administration’s Food Security Office established a national food hub initiative that expands food assistance beyond the traditional pantry model by incorporating same-day referrals and support services. The Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center is among approximately 50 facilities participating in the food hub pilot program, providing Veterans and eligible community members access to food alongside services that may help address housing, nutrition, and other challenges contributing to food insecurity.

Expanding access across West Tennessee

The food hub is expected to support approximately 100 Veterans each month while also serving eligible community members.

To help expand access across the region, food pantry services are also available through the Jackson Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). Unlike the food hub model at the Memphis medical center, the Jackson CBOC location operates as a traditional pantry focused primarily on food distribution, helping extend food assistance to Veterans living in rural communities across West Tennessee.

Campbell said one of the program's goals is ensuring individuals do not hesitate to seek assistance when needed. “Even if a Veteran has a full-time job or a home, you can’t make assumptions that they’re able to make ends meet enough to afford food,” Campbell said. “Sometimes just paying the bills takes most of their money.”

Campbell said she hopes the food hub helps reduce the stigma associated with asking for assistance.

“We don’t judge,” Campbell said. “We are here to help. If someone needs help getting through a difficult month, we are happy to provide that support. If it’s an ongoing need, we can connect them with services that may help address the underlying issue.”

Community support and donations

The reopening was made possible through support from Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 875, which presented a $5,000 donation to the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center. The contribution helped support the reestablishment of food assistance services and the partnership with Mid-South Food Bank.

To donate to the food hub, please visit the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) website for more information or call CDCE at tel:+19014568205.

How to participate

The food hub operates Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Central time in Room FB1104 at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center, 116 Pauline St. in Memphis, Tennessee.

Although the food hub is conveniently located within the VA medical center, the program is available to eligible Veterans and any community members who meet participation requirements.

Campbell encourages anyone who may benefit from the program not to let stigma or uncertainty prevent them from seeking assistance.

"We want people to know that help is available and that they shouldn’t be afraid to ask for it,” Campbell said. “If someone is uncomfortable coming during a busy time, we can work with them on alternative arrangements, including special appointments.”