ReMo Homes Expands Los Angeles Manufacturing Capacity to Scale High-Performance Modular Housing Across California

ReMo Homes is a modular home manufacturer focused on high-performance, climate-resilient housing.

New facility positions modular home manufacturer to accelerate production, support wildfire recovery efforts, and strengthen workforce development partnerships.

With this new facility, we’ll be able to produce more high-performance housing solutions to more Californians.” — Vamsi Kumar Kotla, CEO, ReMo Homes

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReMo Homes , a modular home manufacturer focused on high-performance, climate-resilient housing, announced plans to expand into a new manufacturing facility that will significantly increase its ability to deliver energy-efficient homes faster and more affordably throughout California.The move marks a major milestone for the company as it scales production to address the state's growing housing challenges. The expansion supports ReMo’s goal of producing up to 10 homes per week.The new facility will provide the fabrication and storage space needed to support higher-volume production while improving operational efficiency. Located just blocks from the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles, the site offers convenient access to transportation corridors throughout California, helping reduce delivery times and streamline logistics."This expansion allows us to move from preparation to production at scale," said Vamsi Kumar Kotla, CEO of ReMo Homes. "Over the last several years, we have focused on developing our home designs, securing pre-approvals, building a resilient supply chain, and establishing strategic partnerships. With this new facility, we’ll be able to produce more high-performance housing solutions to more Californians."ReMo’s standardized modular homes are designed to meet California's rigorous building and energy efficiency requirements while reducing construction costs, minimizing project risk, and shortening delivery timelines. Factory-built construction enables greater quality control, less material waste, and faster project completion compared to traditional site-built methods.ReMo applies space-technology principles—including aerospace-grade digital design tools, precision manufacturing methods, systems engineering, and complexity reduction—to modular housing production. The company’s team includes former SpaceX and NASA personnel, bringing experience from high-complexity aerospace programs into the design and manufacturing of high-performance modular homes.The company's initial focus in the new facility will include supporting rebuilding efforts in Altadena and other communities recovering from recent disasters and housing shortages. By delivering homes that are energy-efficient, climate-resilient, and faster to construct, ReMo aims to help communities recover more quickly while improving long-term housing affordability.The facility's new location on Figueroa Street places them among some of Southern California's most recognized institutions, including USC, the California Science Center, and a growing network of academic, technology, and innovation organizations. The site is also positioned near major ports, workforce hubs, and the region's aerospace and advanced manufacturing ecosystem.ReMo credits much of its growth and progress to the support of the California Energy Commission "We would not be where we are today without the support and investment provided by the California Energy Commission," said Ryan Blowers, Chief Technology Officer of ReMo Homes. "Their investment has helped us develop and deploy innovative housing solutions that can improve energy performance, reduce costs, and expand housing opportunities across the state."The company plans to welcome local elected officials, industry leaders, community stakeholders, and international dignitaries to tour the new facility and learn more about the future of high-performance modular housing.Additional details regarding the facility's grand opening celebration and public tours will be announced in the coming weeks.

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