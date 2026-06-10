AWARD-WINNING SINGER CRISTINA FONTANELLI ANNOUNCES INDEPENDENT CANDIDACY FOR NYS ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 75 AT SARDIS NYC

Award-winning Singer and Candidate for NYS Assembly 75 Cristina Fontanelli Cristina Fontanelli June 11 Sardis Campaign Fundraiser Flyer Cristina Fontanelli Candidate for NYS Assembly 75 at the Broadway show NY NY

The curtain will rise on a new chapter for NY's Theater District and NYS Assembly District 75 with the Independent candidacy of Cristina Fontanelli

Just as I have dedicated my life to singing music that is scientifically-proven to heal the body and mind, I will bring that same HEALING VOICE to my work in the public sector.” — Cristina Fontanelli

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FROM THE STAGE TO THE ASSEMBLY - AWARD-WINNING OPERA SINGER AND PBS-TV HOSTCRRISTINA FONTANELLI ANNOUNCES INDEPENDENT CANDIDACY FOR NYS ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 75 at SARDIS NYCOn Thursday, June 11th, 2026 at 8 pm at the iconic Broadway restaurant Sardi's in the heart of NYC's theater district, the curtain will rise on a new chapter for New York's Theater District and NYS Assembly District 75 which comprises Times Square, the Broadway theater district, Carnegie Hall, Central Park, Chelsea, Hudson Yards, parts of the Flatiron district and more.Award-winning singer and actor/PBS-TV host and Independent candidate, Cristina Fontanelli, will announce her candidacy for NYS Assembly District 75 in front of special invited guests at 8 PM at the legendary Sardi's Restaurant, 234 West 44th Street, NY, NY 10036 fwhich will be closing for renovations on June 24 www.broadwayworld.com/article/Sardis . Founded by Vincent Sardi, an Italian immigrant with a heart for struggling actors who he fed for free or at a discount through his famous "Actors Menu", was chosen by Ms. Fontanelli to announce her candidacy due to her own Italian background and love of the Broadway theater and artists.Sardis has welcomed theater royalty through its doors since 1921. Its iconic walls, lined with caricatures of Broadway's greatest legends, tell the story of a community built on creativity, passion, resilience and perseverance. On June 11, those walls will witness the beginning of something new: aneighbor, a performer, and a native New Yorker stepping forward to fight for the community she loves.Cristina Fontanelli is following in the political footsteps of her great grandfather, Rocco Maria Marasco, who was an Italian immigrant who rose to prominence and became a NYS Assemblymen representing Greenwich Village and Little Italy and the first Italian-American presidential elector.A Voice for the Community: Born in Brooklyn, Cristina Fontanelli has spent her entire professional career in theneighborhoods of District 75. She is a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and a member SAG/AFTRA and AEA. Her international experience as a world-renowned opera singer, her on-camera experience as a PBS-TV host for specials such as "Andrea Bocelli in Central Park", her experience working with children, youth and music for 23 years through the Cristina Fontanelli Foundation and her advocacy for seniors' healthcare, Cristina Fontanelli knows her neighbors by name, understands their daily concerns, and has a genuine, lived understanding of what this community needsand wants from its elected representatives.She will go to Albany not as a newcomer, but as a neighbor and a true New Yorker who built their career and reputation in one of the most difficult industries that exists, show business.Championing the Theater District and the Arts Economy:The Theater District faces real and urgent pressures. Soaring production costs are shrinkingthe pipeline of new shows, rising ticket prices risk pushing out the audiences that sustain the art form, and shifts in tourism have created new financial strains. Fontanelli will fight for policies that lower barriers for producers and small arts businesses, expand access and affordabilityfor audiences, and ensure the Theater District remains a thriving, working creative economy for the artists and businesses who depend on it.Safety, Affordability, and Quality of Life:As an independent voice, Fontanelli will pursue practical, common-sense solutionsto make the district safer, more affordable, and livable for families, seniors, artists, and working New Yorkers alike.Supporting Local Families and Small Businesses:Fontanelli is committed to ensuring that small businesses, including the studios, rehearsal spaces, costumeshops, restaurants, and countless enterprises that support the arts ecosystem, can survive and thrive.Investing in Future Generations:Cristina believes arts education and performance opportunities are essential to developing creative, critical thinkers. She willadvocate for robust arts programming in schools and create public performances and initiatives that give the next generation ofNew Yorkers the tools to succeed.About Cristina FontanelliCristina Fontanelli is an award-winning opera and crossover singer, PBS-TV host, award-winning actor, non-profit founder andproducer whose career has taken her to stages across the world. A celebrated performer and native New Yorker who hasspent her entire performance career in the neighborhoods of District 75, she is both a global artist with experience singingfor audiences all over the world and a deeply rooted community member. Her lifetime in the Theater District has given her anunmatched understanding of its people, their needs, and their vision for the future.

Cristina Fontanelli in Times Square speaking of her love of her neighborhood

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