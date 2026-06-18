Event Professionals Advise Booking Holiday Entertainment Before Peak Season

Booking Quality Holiday Parties Starts in the Summer Clients Want Engaging Live Entertainment Active Adult Communities Book Early

Randy Keith discusses holiday entertainment booking trends and factors event planners may consider before peak booking season.

Entertainment is often the first thing guests remember about an event, but one of the last things many people book.” — Randy Keith, Owner, Premier Dueling Pianos

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While most people associate Christmas in July with seasonal promotions and festive summer events, those who regularly organize successful celebrations often see it as something else entirely: a reminder that holiday planning season has already begun.For organizations and private hosts planning holiday parties , summer can be an ideal time to begin conversations about live entertainment before schedules become crowded and availability becomes more limited.According to Randy Keith, owner of Premier Dueling Pianos , one of the biggest surprises for first-time event organizers is how far in advance many entertainment decisions are made.“By September, many people are just starting the conversation,” Keith says. “Meanwhile, some of the most organized groups started months earlier.”Why Summer Planning MattersThe holiday season may feel far away in June and July, but event calendars tend to fill more quickly than many people expect.Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, there are only a limited number of prime weekends available. In many markets, the most sought-after entertainers, venues, and event professionals are often committed long before the holiday season arrives.“The best opportunities don’t disappear in November,” Keith explains. “They’re often gone long before Halloween.”Organizations that begin discussions during the summer typically have access to the widest selection of entertainment options, including the performers and experiences most frequently requested during the holiday season.Entertainment Is Often the Most Memorable Part of an EventOne observation Keith has made after more than two decades in the entertainment industry is that guests frequently remember the experience of an event long after they forget many of the details.“Entertainment is often the first thing guests remember about an event, but one of the last things many people book.”While venue selection, catering, décor, and logistics all play important roles, entertainment often becomes the emotional centerpiece of the evening. Long after guests forget what was served for dinner, they often remember whether they laughed, sang along, danced, or genuinely connected with the people around them.For that reason, Keith recommends considering live entertainment earlier in the planning process rather than treating it as a final checklist item.Lessons From Active-Adult CommunitiesOne of the most valuable lessons Keith has observed comes from activities directors serving active-adult communities.Florida is widely recognized as one of the nation’s leading markets for active-adult living, and before relocating to Orlando, Keith spent nearly a decade working with similar communities in Arizona. In both states, he observed that many successful activities directors build entertainment calendars long before individual events take place.Rather than waiting until the last minute, they often begin conversations early, giving themselves access to preferred performers and a wider range of entertainment choices.Corporate organizers face different challenges, often balancing holiday parties with budgeting cycles, travel schedules, and year-end deadlines. Yet the lesson is often the same: the earlier important decisions are made, the easier it becomes to create the experience people envision.Why Christmas in July MattersFor many people, Christmas in July is simply a fun seasonal tradition.For experienced event professionals, however, it can serve as a useful reminder.Keith has also observed a growing preference for experiences that encourage participation rather than passive observation. Guests increasingly want opportunities to sing along, interact, and share memorable moments together.“The planners who start in the summer usually have the best selection available,” Keith says. “The earlier the conversation begins, the easier it becomes to create the event you actually envision.”About Randy KeithRandy Keith is an entrepreneur, podcaster, author, and entertainer. His books "Business Basics" and "Selling the Experience" document many of the principles and systems used to build Premier Dueling Pianos, a Florida-licensed talent agency providing live entertainment throughout the Southeast. Keith has spent over 20 years performing and coordinating live entertainment for private events and public venues across the United States.

Central Florida's Trusted Leader in Interactive Live Entertainment: Premier Dueling Pianos reports trend of Booking Early

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