National Animal Welfare Workforce Development Nonprofit Launches Soul Phood

The Critter Fixers

A Community-Centered Pet Food Brand Co-Founded by the Critter Fixers

This is about building ownership, creating opportunities, and ensuring that underserved communities are represented in every part of the pet care economy.” — James Evans

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity ( CARE ) announced today the official launch of Soul Phood, a groundbreaking pet food brand designed to expand access, representation, and economic opportunity within the pet care industry. Soul Phood is co-founded in collaboration with renowned veterinarians Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson — stars of the Nat Geo reality TV series Critter Fixers : Country Vets.Developed under CARE’s social enterprise model, Soul Phood is more than a pet food brand — it’s part of a long-term strategy to create sustainable economic empowerment in underserved communities while addressing inequities in the $147 billion pet industry. CARE’s research found that businesses owned by people of color represent only a small fraction of total pet industry revenue, with even fewer operating in the pet food sector.With veterinary and nutritional oversight led by the Critter Fixers team, Soul Phood combines trusted clinical expertise with culturally relevant branding and community-driven impact. The initiative is designed to provide affordable, high-quality pet nutrition while creating workforce development opportunities and reinvesting profits back into CARE’s nonprofit programs.“The launch of Soul Phood represents a new model for how community impact and business innovation can work together,” said James Evans, Chief Executive Officer of CARE. “This is about building ownership, creating opportunities, and ensuring that underserved communities are represented in every part of the pet care economy.”The Critter Fixers bring national recognition and credibility to the initiative. Their hit television series has spanned six seasons, treated more than 20,000 animal patients, and earned both a Critics Choice Real TV Award and an NAACP Image Award nomination. Beyond television, their mentorship initiative, “Vet for a Day,” has grown into a national multi-city program serving more than 1,000 students interested in veterinary medicine and animal care careers.CARE’s strategic vision for Soul Phood includes creating jobs, supporting supplier diversity, and establishing a manufacturing and workforce development hub in Camden, New Jersey. The organization also plans to pursue impact investment opportunities to scale the brand while ensuring that future profits help sustain CARE’s mission-driven programs long term.Soul Phood reflects CARE’s broader commitment to advancing equity, representation, and inclusion throughout the pet industry while creating innovative solutions that benefit both pets and the communities that care for them. For interview requests with CARE CEO James Evans or the Critter Fixers, please contact Mary Tan at the information above.###Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity is a 501©3 nonprofit that addresses organizational and personal biases within animal welfare. The mission is to bring diverse voices to the industry while also advocating for a more inclusive path to pet adoption. CARE believes in using evidence-based tools, narratives, and insights to inspire organizations to be more inclusive and less biased. It is all an effort to save more companion animal lives.

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