Actor Don Worley

Don Worley Joins Jamie Adams' Tangled Up in Blue, Embracing Improvisation Alongside Quentin Tarantino

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-Winning Producer and Actor Continues Expanding His Career with a Performance in Jamie Adams' Latest Improvised FeatureAward-winning actor and producer Don Worley has joined the cast of Jamie Adams' upcoming feature film Tangled Up in Blue, adding another notable project to a career that continues to bridge independent filmmaking, studio productions, and internationally recognized filmmakers.The film reunites acclaimed director Jamie Adams with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who once again steps in front of the camera as an actor. Tarantino stars opposite global music icon Kylie Minogue in the ensemble feature, which also includes Jason Isaacs, Allison Williams, Sofia Boutella, RZA, Hugh Skinner, and Craig Roberts.Produced by Visor Entertainment, Tangled Up in Blue follows Jake Stroud, a legendary music manager who finds himself confronting his own emotional past while stranded in a hotel bar between an old love and an unexpected connection. The film continues Adams' signature filmmaking style, built around natural performances and improvisation inspired by the French New Wave.For Worley, the opportunity represents something unique. Rather than performing from a traditional scripted role, he appears in the film as an improvisational character, embracing Adams' spontaneous creative process that encourages actors to react authentically in the moment."Improvisation requires trust, listening, and being completely present," said Worley. "That's what makes Jamie's filmmaking so exciting. Every scene feels alive because you're discovering it together as it unfolds."The project also fulfills a longtime professional aspiration for Worley, he studied Improv at the famous Second City Chicago."Like so many filmmakers and actors, I've admired Quentin Tarantino's work throughout my career," Worley said. "His films changed cinema, and I've always been a huge fan of his storytelling. Having the opportunity to be part of a film where Quentin is acting is incredibly exciting. It's one of those experiences you appreciate because you know how rare it is."Worley has steadily built a diverse career both in front of and behind the camera. Through his production company, Second Chance Pictures, he has developed projects spanning theatrical features, streaming films, and the rapidly growing vertical entertainment space while continuing to expand his acting résumé.His recent work includes the award-winning thriller A Time for Sunset, currently streaming on Apple TV and Amazon, the upcoming action thriller Barracuda directed by Neil Burger alongside Anthony Mackie and Dafne Keen, the feature The Tempering with Angie Harmon and David A.R. White, the comedy ManDate starring Jon Lovitz, and multiple new film and television projects currently in development.Before entering the entertainment industry full time, Worley established a distinguished legal career, earning national recognition as one of America's leading trial attorneys. Today, he continues to balance producing and acting while pursuing projects that allow him to collaborate with acclaimed filmmakers across a wide range of genres.Tangled Up in Blue marks Adams' second collaboration with Tarantino following Only What We Carry, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival. The filmmaker has become known for his distinctive approach to improvisational filmmaking, encouraging actors to build performances through conversation, instinct, and authentic emotional reactions rather than rigidly following scripted dialogue.For Worley, participating in that creative environment represents another milestone in a career that continues to evolve."Every project teaches you something different," Worley said. "Working in an improvisational film pushes you to stay present and trust your instincts. Being part of a cast like this and sharing the screen in a Jamie Adams film is an experience I'll always value."As Second Chance Pictures continues expanding its slate of feature films and original series, Worley's latest acting role underscores his commitment to working across multiple formats while collaborating with some of the industry's most respected creative voices.

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