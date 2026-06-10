Happy Habitats Launches Burrow Bricks Nationwide in Petco Stores

Happy Habitats Burrow Bricks

Innovative modular habitat system for small pets debuts with 90-day in-store exclusivity

Consumers are increasingly looking for products that combine creativity, customization, and safety, and Burrow Bricks delivers on all three.” — Ethan Haber

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happy Habitats is proud to announce the nationwide launch of its newest small animal habitat innovation, Burrow Bricks , now available in Petco stores across the United States. The product line was distributed to six Petco distribution centers nationwide as part of the retail rollout.Burrow Bricks launched with Petco under a 90-day timed in-store exclusive agreement. Following this exclusivity period, the product line will become available to additional retail partners during SuperZoo on August 14.Designed for hamsters, gerbils, mice, and other small pets, Burrow Bricks introduces a customizable, modular habitat system that allows pet parents to build interactive environments ranging from hideouts and tunnels to full enclosures and maze systems. Each Burrow Bricks component is a 3" x 3" clear snap-together block engineered for easy assembly and creative customization. The system also incorporates Happy Habitats’ patented paw protection technology, designed to help prevent paw entrapment while encouraging safe exploration and enrichment.“Burrow Bricks gives pet owners a completely new way to interact with and enrich the lives of their small pets,” says Ethan Haber, president and founder of Happy Habitats. “Consumers are increasingly looking for products that combine creativity, customization, and safety, and Burrow Bricks delivers on all three.”“We’re excited to partner with Happy Habitats to launch Burrow Bricks at Petco. This product brings a new level of creativity and enrichment to the small animal category, and we think pet parents are going to love the ability to build customizable habitats and interactive environments for their pets,” says Ashley Smith, Petco merchandising manager.The launch reflects continued growth in the small animal category, particularly in enrichment-based habitats and modular play systems that encourage natural behaviors and engagement.The initial retail assortment includes the Burrow Bricks Clear Small Pet Playpen 52-Piece Starter Kit, now available through Petco. Consumers can also view Burrow Bricks in action on Happy Habitats’ social media channels, including videos on TikTok.###About Happy HabitatsHappy Habitats develops innovative habitat and enrichment products for small animals, with a focus on safety, engagement, and modular design. The company’s patented paw protection technology is featured across its growing portfolio of habitat solutions for hamsters, gerbils, mice, and other small pets.

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