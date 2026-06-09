BOCC Passes The 2026 Revised Short-Term Rental Ordinance

The Park County Board of Commissioners passed the revised 2026 Short-Term Rental Ordinance during their regularly scheduled meeting on June 9, 2026 by a vote of 2-0, with Commissioner David Wissel absent. It will go into effect on July 19, 2026. The revised ordinance is the culmination of several years of work and research to address the needs of the community while respecting the rights of property owners. The Commissioners would like to thank the county staff for their diligence and commitment to this process, and also the constituents and stakeholders who participated in the many meetings and discussions that were held leading up to today’s adoption.

To read the approved final version of the ordinance, please click on the attachment linked in the agenda: https://www.parkcountyco.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_06092026-2137?html=true

The official version filed with the Clerk & Recorder will be available on the website as soon as possible.