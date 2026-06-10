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House Democratic Leadership on Ruling to Vacate Kidnap Plot Conspirator Conviction

LANSING, Mich., June 9, 2026 — Statement from House Democratic Leadership on the Court of Appeals ruling to vacate the conviction of one of the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot conspirators:

“Political violence in any form, regardless of the leanings or party of the target, should always be publicly condemned, and accountability should always be sought. It is disheartening that despite a jury of this man’s peers agreeing he was guilty of plotting to kidnap and likely torture our state’s governor, three Republican-appointed judges can now swiftly undo that decision on a technicality. Gov. Whitmer was targeted because of her relentless advocacy for and protection of the people of this state during a global pandemic, yet she remained undeterred. So will we when it comes to calling for the protection of our colleagues — on both sides of the aisle — from political violence, and swift justice for those who intend to perpetrate it.”

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House Democratic Leadership on Ruling to Vacate Kidnap Plot Conspirator Conviction

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