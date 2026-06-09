Senator Payne Sends Measure Safeguarding Health Care Worker Privacy to Governor

ARIZONA, June 9 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Legislation sponsored by Senator Kevin Payne to strengthen privacy protections for Arizona's health care professionals and emergency medical personnel cleared its final legislative hurdle today and is headed to the governor's desk for signature. SB 1193 passed the Senate with strong bipartisan support, backing efforts to prevent the sale or disclosure of sensitive personal information for commercial purposes.

SB 1193 prohibits the Arizona Department of Health Services (DHS) from selling or disclosing personal identifying information of individuals licensed or certified by the agency for commercial purposes without consent. The legislation specifically protects sensitive information such as home addresses, personal phone numbers, email addresses, social security numbers, driver's license numbers, and biometric records. The bill also ensures emergency medical care technicians and other licensed professionals retain privacy protections while preserving DHS's ability to share licensing and disciplinary information with regulatory agencies and the public when appropriate.

"People who dedicate their careers to protecting public health and safety should not have to worry about their personal information being treated like a commodity in Arizona," said Senator Payne. "No one signs up to become a paramedic, emergency medical technician, or health care professional expecting their private information to be packaged, sold, or distributed for commercial gain. This legislation draws a clear line between government transparency and personal privacy. The public has a right to know whether a licensee is properly credentialed and whether disciplinary action has been taken, but that does not mean private information should be up for sale. SB 1193 protects the people who serve our communities while preserving accountability and public trust. I'm pleased to see the bipartisan support this bill received and encourage the governor to sign this bill."

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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