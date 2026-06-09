Arizona Poised to Lead Nation in Protecting Health Care Workers from Radiation Exposure with Senator Werner Bill Passing Legislature

ARIZONA, June 9 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Legislation sponsored by Senate Health & Human Services Committee Chair Carine Werner to modernize radiation safety standards for health care workers is heading to the Governor's desk after passing the Legislature today, positioning Arizona to become one of the first states in the nation to recognize and address the long-term health risks faced by medical professionals working around radiation every day.

SB 1121 updates workplace safety standards for physicians, nurses, physician assistants, and other health care professionals who work in cardiac catheterization labs and procedure rooms that rely on real-time X-ray imaging. The measure allows hospitals equipped with advanced radiation protection systems to utilize that technology in place of requiring staff to wear heavy lead aprons during procedures, while continuing to monitor radiation exposure in real time.

For decades, many health care workers performing life-saving procedures have spent hours wearing lead aprons that can weigh more than 15 pounds while also facing repeated occupational radiation exposure throughout their careers. Studies have linked long-term exposure to increased risks of cancer, cataracts, thyroid disorders, reproductive complications, and other health concerns, while years of wearing heavy protective equipment can contribute to chronic neck, back, and orthopedic injuries.

"Medical professionals should not have to choose between protecting their patients and protecting their own health," said Senator Werner. "The technology exists today to shield workers from radiation exposure more effectively while reducing the physical strain caused by wearing heavy lead aprons for hours at a time. This bill allows hospitals to use those advancements while maintaining strict safety standards and real-time monitoring."

The legislation requires health care workers who choose not to wear lead aprons while using approved radiation protection systems to wear real-time dosimeters that continuously monitor radiation exposure during procedures. Hospitals may still require additional protective equipment when radiation safety officers determine exposure levels warrant additional safeguards, and workers remain free to wear lead aprons if they prefer.

"This is a commonsense modernization of workplace safety standards," said Senator Werner. "When we have proven technology that can better protect the people performing these procedures every day, we should be embracing it. Arizona's doctors, nurses, and medical staff deserve the safest working environment possible so they can continue providing exceptional care to patients across our state."

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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