Senate Majority Leader Kavanagh Advances Emergency Medical Workforce Bill to Governor

ARIZONA, June 9 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Arizona is one step closer to expanding its emergency medical workforce as legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader John Kavanagh heads to the governor today. SB 1235 received bipartisan support as it passed the Senate, helping improve workforce mobility for emergency medical personnel and ensuring Arizona is better prepared to meet growing public safety and healthcare demands.

SB 1235 adopts the Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact, allowing qualified EMTs, advanced EMTs, and paramedics licensed in participating states to practice across state lines while maintaining accountability and patient safety standards. The legislation also streamlines licensure opportunities for military members, veterans, and their spouses. Together, these reforms help expand access to qualified emergency medical personnel while preserving strong safeguards for Arizona patients.

"When seconds matter, government red tape should never stand in the way of qualified emergency medical professionals helping people in need," said Majority Leader Kavanagh. "SB 1235 is a practical, patient-focused reform that strengthens Arizona's emergency response system while preserving oversight, accountability, and public safety. This Compact helps ensure trained EMTs, advanced EMTs, and paramedics can serve across state lines when duty calls, while still allowing states to hold bad actors accountable and protect patients. I'm especially proud that this legislation supports military families and veterans who bring valuable training and experience to the EMS workforce. By cutting unnecessary barriers without lowering standards, Arizona is taking a responsible step toward a stronger, more flexible, and more prepared emergency medical system."

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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