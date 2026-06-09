Senator Angius Advances Bipartisan Health Care Reform Legislation to the Governor

ARIZONA, June 9 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Senator Hildy Angius is advancing bipartisan health care reform legislation out of the Arizona Senate today, sending SB 1162 to the Governor's desk after receiving strong support from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. The measure reflects ongoing efforts to improve accountability, streamline government operations, and strengthen Arizona's health care system while ensuring patients remain the top priority.

SB 1162 requires the Arizona Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) to coordinate a comprehensive review of overlapping licensing, compliance, inspection, auditing, and reporting requirements imposed on health care institutions. The legislation directs both agencies to identify duplicative regulations, reduce unnecessary administrative burdens, and improve efficiency while maintaining patient safety and regulatory oversight. The bill also establishes statewide minimum qualifications, training requirements, supervision standards, and a clearly defined scope of practice for behavioral health technicians, helping ensure consistent standards and quality care across Arizona's behavioral health system.

"Government works best when it focuses on protecting people, not creating layers of unnecessary bureaucracy," said Senator Angius. "SB 1162 takes a commonsense approach by identifying regulatory overlap between state agencies and reducing administrative burdens that pull health care providers away from patient care. At the same time, this legislation strengthens standards for behavioral health technicians who play a critical role in serving some of Arizona's most vulnerable individuals. Patients deserve qualified professionals, clear accountability, and a behavioral health system that puts care first. This bill accomplishes those goals while ensuring taxpayer dollars and provider resources are being used efficiently. The support behind this legislation shows that improving patient care, strengthening oversight, and eliminating government inefficiency are priorities we can all agree on."

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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