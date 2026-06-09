Arizona Lawmakers Approve Senator Payne Bill Expanding Mental Health Support for First Responders

ARIZONA, June 9 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Legislation sponsored by Senate Public Safety Committee Chairman Kevin Payne to strengthen mental health support and confidentiality protections for Arizona's public safety professionals is headed to the Governor's desk after passing the Legislature today with bipartisan support.

SB 1400 allows law enforcement agencies and other public safety organizations to establish wellness and crisis response programs that provide counseling, peer support, crisis intervention services, and other resources for employees who experience traumatic events in the line of duty. The bill also protects the confidentiality of communications made during those counseling and support sessions, helping ensure officers and first responders can seek assistance without fear of unnecessary disclosure.

"Every day, Arizona's law enforcement officers, dispatchers, and public safety professionals witness situations most people never experience in a lifetime," said Chairman Payne. "The stress and trauma that come with protecting our communities can take a serious toll. SB 1400 makes it easier for these men and women to seek help when they need it by ensuring confidential counseling and peer support services are available without fear that private conversations will later be used against them. Supporting the mental health of those who protect Arizona is simply the right thing to do."

The legislation strikes a careful balance by protecting the confidentiality of wellness and crisis response communications while preserving exceptions for situations involving clear and present danger, criminal investigations, threats of harm, and certain policy violations that constitute crimes. It also allows agencies to use anonymous data from these programs for research, training, and educational purposes.

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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