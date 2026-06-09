Senator Bolick Advances Consumer Protection for Arizona Seniors to Governor

ARIZONA, June 9 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—When Arizona families are faced with the difficult decision of finding assisted living care for an aging parent or loved one, they often rely on referral agencies to help guide them through the process. Legislation sponsored by Senator Shawnna Bolick would help ensure those families can have greater confidence in the advice they receive. SB 1477 is now heading to the Governor's desk after passing the Senate today with bipartisan support.

SB 1477 protects seniors and their families by requiring individuals who receive compensation for assisted living referrals to be verified through the Adult Protective Services Registry or be subject to criminal history background checks through a nationally accredited provider. The legislation also requires referral agencies to maintain professional and commercial liability insurance and establishes clear standards for individuals or entities that provide assisted living referrals for compensation. These safeguards are designed to reduce opportunities for bad actors to exploit vulnerable adults while increasing accountability and transparency within the referral industry.

"Finding the right assisted living facility for a loved one is one of the most important and often most emotional decisions a family will make," said Senator Bolick. "Families deserve confidence that the individuals helping guide those decisions are trustworthy, qualified, and accountable. SB 1477 strengthens consumer protections by establishing commonsense safeguards that help protect seniors from potential bad actors while promoting greater professionalism within the referral industry. Arizona's seniors deserve dignity, respect, and protection, and this legislation takes meaningful steps to ensure that families have greater peace of mind as they navigate the assisted living process. I'm proud this bill earned bipartisan support because protecting vulnerable adults should never be a partisan issue."

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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