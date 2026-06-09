Arizona Legislature Moves to Strengthen Criminal Penalties for Assaults on Utility Workers

ARIZONA, June 9 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Legislation sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore T.J. Shope to strengthen protections for utility and telecommunications workers is heading to the Governor's desk after receiving final approval from the Arizona Legislature today.

SB 1448 increases penalties for assaults committed against utility workers while they are performing their official duties by adding them to Arizona's aggravated assault statute. The legislation applies to employees of public utilities, telecommunications providers, video service providers, and other utility companies responsible for maintaining the critical infrastructure Arizonans depend on every day.

Whether restoring power after a monsoon storm, repairing damaged utility lines, responding to outages, or maintaining communications networks, these workers often operate in dangerous conditions to keep homes, businesses, hospitals, schools, and public safety systems functioning. Yet unlike many other public-facing professions, they currently lack specific protections under Arizona's aggravated assault laws. Under SB 1448, utility workers will receive protections similar to those already provided for teachers, health care workers, transit employees, first responders, and other professionals serving the public.

"When a storm knocks out power in the middle of July, these are the people working through the night to get families' air conditioners running again," said Senator Shope. "When communications systems fail, they're the ones restoring service so businesses can operate and emergency responders can do their jobs. They provide essential services to our communities and deserve to be protected while doing it. Public safety isn't just about supporting law enforcement. It's about protecting everyone who serves the public and keeps Arizona functioning day in and day out. This is a commonsense step to protect workers, strengthen accountability, and recognize the important role these employees play in our daily lives."

Arizona continues to experience rapid population growth, increasing demands on utility systems, telecommunications networks, and critical infrastructure. As a result, utility workers are responding to more service calls, infrastructure projects, emergency repairs, and system upgrades than ever before.

"An assault on a utility worker isn't just an attack on an individual employee. It's an attack on the people responsible for keeping our communities running," said Senator Shope. "This bill sends a clear message that violence against workers performing essential duties will not be tolerated."

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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