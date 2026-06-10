Institutional Brokerage Firm Orient Futures Singapore Receives Shanghai Futures Exchange Overseas Intermediary Status

Orient Future Singapore's Office Front Desk

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orient Futures International (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ( Orient Futures Singapore ), the Singapore-based institutional brokerage, has been granted Overseas Intermediary (OI) status for the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), effective April 22, 2026. The approval gives Orient Futures Singapore OI status on four major Chinese commodity exchanges and coincides with the opening of SHFE nickel to international participants through the Internationalised and Qualified Foreign Investor (QFI) routes.Overseas Intermediary status allows Orient Futures Singapore to provide international clients with direct access to trading, clearing and settlement for internationalised futures contracts listed for Chinese commodities. With the SHFE approval, the firm holds OI status on four major Chinese commodity exchanges, having previously secured OI status with the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) and the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE). In addition, the firm provides institutional clients with access to all six Chinese futures exchanges under the Qualified Foreign Investor (QFI) scheme, including the Guangzhou Futures Exchange (GFEX) and China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX). With SHFE included, the firm offers connectivity to more than 20 exchanges across six regions, serving institutional and professional clients only.“The approval of Overseas Intermediary status for SHFE marks a significant milestone in strengthening our China market access capabilities,” said Marcus Goi, CEO of Orient Futures Singapore. “With SHFE Nickel now open to international participants, global investors can engage more directly in China’s price discovery for key industrial metals. Together with our existing OI coverage across INE, DCE and ZCE, this reinforces our commitment to provide clients with comprehensive and seamless access to China’s derivatives markets.”With SHFE Nickel now accessible to offshore investors through both the Internationalised and Qualified Foreign Investor (QFI) frameworks, international participants gain a direct way to hedge nickel exposure against onshore Chinese prices. The opening also widens the room for arbitrage between China's market and overseas venues, where nickel has long traded under separate benchmarks.About Orient Futures SingaporeOrient Futures Singapore is a Singapore-based institutional brokerage serving professional and institutional clients across Asia and global markets. Through direct memberships, exchange partnerships and its parent group's China market infrastructure, the firm provides access to more than 20 exchanges worldwide, covering futures, options, securities, and total return swap. Its China market connectivity includes Overseas Intermediary (OI) status with the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) and Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE). In addition, the firm provides access to all six Chinese futures exchanges through the Qualified Foreign Investor (QFI) scheme, including the Guangzhou Futures Exchange (GFEX) and China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX). . The firm is also a member of the Singapore Exchange (SGX), Asia Pacific Exchange (APEX) and ICE Futures Singapore (IFSG), and in 2023 became the first Asian broker to provide access to Brazil's B3 exchange.Established in Singapore in 2018, Orient Futures Singapore is licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (CMS100869). The firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Orient Futures Co., Ltd. and an indirect subsidiary of Orient Securities Co., Ltd. (SSE: 600958; HKEX: 3958), a leading publicly listed financial services group in China.

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