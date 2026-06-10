Coffee Grounds Transformed into Biofuel at Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre

Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre

In line with circular economy efforts, the hotel’s innovative Coffee Briques initiative transforms coffee waste into green energy.

Achieving Green Globe certification in 2026 is a meaningful milestone for Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre. ” — Thomas Evrard, General Manager at the hotel.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre was awarded its inaugural Green Globe certification in January 2026, marking an important milestone in its commitment to sustainable hospitality and responsible tourism. Located in Vietnam’s capital, Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre features distinguished French style architecture while Vietnamese touches give interiors a sense of place. Refined design is complemented by earth-tone accents and dark wooden floors evoking a warm and welcoming atmosphere.“Achieving Green Globe certification in 2026 is a meaningful milestone for Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre. It reflects our team’s dedication to responsible hospitality, where luxury and sustainability go hand in hand. We remain committed to continuously improving our practices and contributing positively to the environment and the local community,” said Thomas Evrard, General Manager at the hotel.Hotel Sustainability StrategyMövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre has implemented a comprehensive resource management strategy focusing on energy, water, and waste reduction. Green initiatives have significantly reduced the hotel’s environmental footprint while still maintaining high standards of guest comfort. Key initiatives include a 100% conversion to energy-efficient LED lighting across public areas and guestrooms. Energy monitoring and consumption control systems are optimized. Staff are also encouraged to join annual participation in Earth Hour activities not only to raise awareness but to reduce energy consumption within daily operations.Water-saving fixtures are installed in bathrooms and public areas with regular monitoring undertaken to reduce water usage. As part of the hotel’s waste reduction practices, single-use plastic items have been replaced with sustainable alternatives in guestrooms, food and beverage outlets, and back-of-house operations.Responsible Dining and Coffee BriquesSustainability is deeply embedded in Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre’sculinary philosophy. The hotel prioritizes locally sourced ingredients to reduce carbon emissions and support local farmers and suppliers. In addition, seasonal menus deliver the freshest produce while minimizing food waste as ingredients are grown and harvested in alignment with natural cycles.Waste separation and food waste reduction practices are integrated across all kitchens. In line with circular economy efforts, the hotel’s innovative Coffee Briques initiative transforms coffee waste into green energy. Working with Diversey, coffee grounds collected from kitchens are mixed with an organic binder - made from paper scraps, bread scraps, and water - during the pressing process to form briquettes. Coffee grounds form the raw material which is repurposed and pressed into coffee briques for use as biofuel for cooking and heating, providing a cheap sustainable alternative to firewood or traditional charcoal. These simple actions allow the hotel to deliver authentic, high-quality dining experiences while contributing positively to the local economy and environment.Green Team InitiativesPassionate team members from different departments represent the hotel’s dedicated Green Team. The team plays a major role in driving sustainability initiatives year round such as conducting regular staff awareness campaigns about energy, water and waste reduction. Staff members are also encouraged to actively participate in community and charitable programs that support social and environmental causes in Hanoi.Programs include the Blue Dragon Walk, the annual Kilo of Kindness Campaign, and gifting retired linen and other items to the Social Protection Center. The Blue Dragon Marathon Walk aims to end human trafficking in Vietnam by assisting vulnerable children and families. Mövenpick’s Kilo of Kindness campaign invites guests and local residents to donate food, school supplies and clothing to local communities. Furthermore, in 2025, the hotel donated fertilizer on Volunteering Day for Tree Planting at Ba Vi National Park to support biodiversity efforts in Vietnam.ContactPhan NguyenOperation ManagerMövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre83A Ly Thuong KietHanoi, Vietnam.E. Phan.Nguyen@movenpick.comT. +84 24 38 222 800 | +84 (0) 912 281 581movenpick.com

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