The Secure America Act Ends Democrat Obstruction— Fully Funds CBP, ICE and President Trump’s Border Security Agenda

After four years of Democrats’ dangerous open-border policies that fueled chaos and lawlessness across the country, President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history, with illegal crossings dropping to record lows—just as he promised. In spite of President Trump’s successes that have made our communities safer and crime drop to generational lows, congressional Democrats have spent months blocking critical funding for the brave men and women charged with protecting our homeland.

The Secure America Act puts an end to Democrats’ political games by fully funding ICE and Border Patrol through President Trump’s term and providing the resources needed to keep our border secure, combat human trafficking, stop the flow of deadly drugs, dismantle criminal cartels, and enforce America’s immigration laws.

Last week, every single Senate Democrat voted against the Secure America Act. This week, House Democrats will yet again show the nation that they are the party of open borders, protecting criminal illegal aliens, and defunding the police.

Here’s what they’re saying:

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin: “It is imperative that Congress immediately passes the Secure America Act to fully fund these critical components.Following Senate passage last week, the House is the final hurdle in ensuring our ICE and CBP agents have the resources they need to execute their mission. It has been more than 100 days since congressional Democrats defunded ICE and Border Patrol in a radical attempt to protect violent criminal illegal aliens and undermine President Trump’s highly successful border security agenda.”

Border Czar Tom Homan: “When this reconciliation passes, that’s $70B that will fund us until the end of the Trump Administration. You’re going to see targeting increase, you’re going to see arrests increase, we’re also going to be able to pay our vendors… our medical contractors. So that means that we’re going to do a lot more. We’re already making historic arrests under President Trump, as he promised the American people. But with additional funding, we’re going to keep our foot on the gas and keep moving forward.”

Republican Governors Association: “As Republican governors of states tasked with protecting our citizens, we write to express our strong support for swift enactment of The Secure America Act, legislation to provide sustained funding to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).”

Republican Attorneys General Association: “As state Attorneys General, we rely on strong federal partners to keep our communities safe. By withholding these resources, Senate Democrats are undermining a core federal duty and jeopardizing public safety nationwide. We fully support advancing this essential legislation through the budget reconciliation process and delivering it to President Trump for signature without further delay. We urge our Republican colleagues in Congress to ensure robust funding for CBP and ICE through the remainder of President Trump’s term — and to act now. “

National Fraternal Order of Police: “The ‘Secure America Act’ will provide DHS and its law enforcement components with substantial multi-year funding to strengthen our nation’s defenses against illegal immigration, transnational criminal organizations, terrorists, and other threats to our country by enhancing operational capabilities, supporting our personnel, and helping ensure that law enforcement has the resources and tools necessary to protect our communities.”

Conservative Action Project: “Conservatives urge House Republicans to immediately pass the budget reconciliation bill to fully fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol operations. Any further delay is an unconscionable dereliction of one of Congress’s most basic duties.”

Immigration Accountability Project: “The men and women of ICE and the Border Patrol put their lives on the line every day to enforce the immigration laws you have enacted. They deserve to know that they will continue to be paid for their work. The American people voted for immigration enforcement and the restoration of our national sovereignty. We deserve to know that our Senators stand with us and will keep the campaign promises you made to secure the border and enforce the law. It is time to fund immigration enforcement. Pass the reconciliation bill.”

Numbers USA: “Congress’s number one job is to protect our national security and our sovereignty. Critical federal agencies that protect our homeland have been shut down for 108 days. We are deeply disappointed that Congress did not fund CBP and ICE through the regular appropriations process. It’s time for Congress to fulfill its responsibility by passing the reconciliation bill to fund our men and women and provide the resources needed to secure our border and enforce our immigration laws.”

Independent Women’s Forum: “Following Senate passage of the Secure America Act, legislation that provides roughly $70 billion in funding for immigration enforcement and border security, Independent Women is urging the U.S. House of Representatives to swiftly pass the bill and send it to the president’s desk. The legislation would provide critical resources for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the U.S. Border Patrol to strengthen border security, enforce immigration laws, combat trafficking and drug smuggling, and protect American communities.”

Leader John Thune: As long as Republicans are in charge, there will be agents at our borders to prevent terrorists, traffickers, and other dangerous individuals from making their way into our country, and there will be agents to take criminal illegal immigrants off our streets. I wish I could say the same of my Democrat colleagues.

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso: Senate Republicans know that the first duty of government is to prioritize the safety of the American people. Today, we honored that commitment by passing the Secure America Act. Every single Senate Democrat voted against this important bill. For months they blocked funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as Border Patrol. Democrats showed the nation that they are the party of open borders, protecting illegal immigrant criminals, and defunding the police. Republicans will always prioritize the safety and security of America

Sen. Tom Cotton: For over 100 days, Democrats tried to defund law enforcement. They failed. Last week, Republicans superfunded ICE and Border Patrol for years to come.

Sen. Joni Ernst: I was a proud yes on the Secure America Act. We must fully fund law enforcement and keep Iowans safe!

Sen. Rand Paul: Despite Democrats’ obstruction, we broke through and passed funding for Border Patrol and ICE. Under President Trump, Biden’s open-border legacy is over.

Sen. Ted Budd: For months, Democrats impeded basic government functions to appease their far-Left base. @SenateGOP just ended the obstruction by passing the Secure America Act, fully funding ICE & CBP so these agencies can enforce immigration laws, secure the border, & keep Americans safe.

Sen. Roger Marshall: Right now Democrats are fighting us into the night to block funding for the agencies that secure our borders and keep violent illegal aliens out of our country. Americans haven’t forgotten what our country looked like under Democrat rule. Republicans are fighting to restore law and order, secure the border, and keep your family safe.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer: At every turn, Democrats have tried to obstruct @POTUS‘ successful border security agenda. No more. Today, the @HouseGOP will FULLY FUND Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol through FY2029, locking in President Trump’s great success at the border for years to come!

Sen. Deb Fischer: Democrats in Congress spent months refusing to fund the law enforcement who keep our country safe. @SenateGOP got it done. I encourage the House to act swiftly and get this bill to @POTUS’ desk.

Rep. Tony Wied: The American people want secure borders and they know who is standing with them. While Democrats continue to fight for illegal aliens, today Republicans will vote to fully fund ICE and CBP and give them the tools they need to keep Americans safe.

Rep. Russell Fry: Enough with the political circus. The mission is critical. We were elected to secure the border, support our law enforcement, and protect our country, not get distracted by shiny objects and political theater. Let’s get the reconciliation bill passed and send it to the President’s desk.

Rep. Julie Fedorchak: REMINDER: Every single Democrat voted NO multiple times on fully funding @DHSgov. Now @HouseGOP is leading to make sure the men and women who secure our border, stop terrorist threats, and respond to disasters have the resources they need. Tomorrow, we will vote and get the job done to fully fund DHS. Keeping Americans safe isn’t optional and shouldn’t be a partisan issue.

Rep. Mark Harris: Border security should never be used as a bargaining chip. The American people gave @HouseGOP a clear mandate to secure the border, and we are ready to fund ICE and CBP for the next three years so the men and women on the front lines can protect our country.

Rep. Claudia Tenney: The American people voted for a SECURE border. They expect us to enforce the law & keep our communities safe. We have a mandate to get this done. Let’s finish the job.

Rep. Jim Baird: It’s time to fully fund border security in our country. It’s time to secure America and fully fund ICE and CBP.

Rep. Julia Letlow: Thank you @SecMullinDHS. It’s time for Congress to pass the Secure America Act to fund our immigration enforcement and continue President Trump’s efforts to secure the border.

Rep. Jodey Arrington: Republicans are making good on our commitment to ensure our border is secure, our laws are enforced, and our law enforcement officers have the resources they need to succeed.

House Judiciary GOP: Democrats forced 10 million migrants into the country. Brought them to their sanctuary jurisdictions. Then defunded ICE. The Secure America Act won’t let that happen again.

House Homeland GOP: Chairman @RepGarbarino testifies before @RulesReps, urging full funding for DHS to continue securing our borders and communities: “As threats to the homeland continue to evolve, Congress cannot afford inaction. The cycle of abandoning regular order and using funding as a political bargaining chip must come to an end. The American people deserve a government willing to confront these challenges directly and decisively. We have an opportunity to make the country safer and more secure.”

Republican Study Committee: Democrats have spent 100 days deliberately undermining the agencies that stand between American communities and violent criminal illegal aliens imported by the Biden administration. Fully funding our border security agencies is non-negotiable. There is no more time for delay. Let’s get this done!

Senate Republicans: The Secure America Act ensures Democrats can no longer hold law enforcement funding hostage. We’re never going back to Biden’s open borders and lawlessness.