New Splash Play Area Tops Off Expansion at Kinetic Park

One of the coolest places to be a kid in St. Charles County is about to get a whole lot cooler.

Kinetic Park’s new splash play area opens Friday morning with water attractions that rival an amusement park.

WHAT: Ribbon cutting with kids invited to play in the park immediately

WHEN: Friday, June 12, 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Kinetic Park, 7801 Town Square Ave., Dardenne Prairie, 63368

WHO: St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann and Parks Director Ryan Graham

The ribbon cutting celebrates not only the new water features, but also eight new outdoor pickleball courts, and the complete overhaul of the park. Already renowned for its skate and extreme sports areas, the park now becomes a full-day destination for the whole family.

“If I could be a kid again, this is where you’d find me this summer,” says County Executive Steve Ehlmann. “It’s really well done.”

Kids will discover a splash pad about the size of two tennis courts. Springs of water bubble up underfoot, while geysers shoot aloft from surrounding boulders. A rock formation of faux sandstone allows you to stand under two cooling waterfalls. There’s also a 10-gallon bucket on a high pole that dumps water on whoever stands beneath. And there are three waterslides, all suitable for younger ones.

Kinetic Park already features an outdoor skate course, asphalt pump track, bike skills course, vert ramp, climbing gym, indoor pickleball courts, and an adventure playground that opened last year. Entry to Kinetic Park and access to its amenities are free, with the exception of the climbing gym ($10/person) and indoor pickleball courts ($5-8 per person).

After the ribbon cutting at 10:30, park visitors can enjoy all the water features, refreshments, and everything the park has to offer. For any weather updates and additional details, visit stccparks.org and the Kinetic Park Facebook Page.