Cyber Grants Alliance Invites Presenting Sponsors, MEP Grant Specialists, and C3PAOs to the CMMC Grant Summit 2026

There are still too many small manufacturers with insufficient knowledge, limited resources, and inadequate budgets who must be CMMC-compliant to stay in business.” — Rick Dassler, Executive Director, Cyber Grants Alliance

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyber Grants Alliance (CGA) today announced an open call for Presenting Sponsors, Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) grant specialists, and Certified Third Party Assessment Organizations (C3PAOs) to participate in the CMMC Grant Summit 2026, a free virtual event scheduled for Wednesday, August 19, 2026, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM EST. A second event is also planned for October 21, 2026, focused on real-world examples and testimonials from manufacturers who have completed the grant and compliance process.The summit is designed to help small and mid-sized Defense Industrial Base (DIB) manufacturers and subcontractors navigate Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 1 and Level 2 requirements, and to connect them directly with grant funding resources available through MEP Centers and other programs. Attendance is free and limited to ensure focused, interactive sessions.Call for MEP Grant Specialists and Apex Accelerator Representatives: Reach the Manufacturers Who Need YouWith over 70% of small DIB contractors still pre-CMMC-assessment and a DFARS rule requiring the CMMC clause in DoD contracts in Q4 2026, the urgency for manufacturers to understand available grant funding has never been greater.CGA is actively inviting representatives of Apex Accelerators and MEP Centers with active CMMC-related grant programs to present at the summit. The session, “CMMC Grants for DIB Manufacturers,” is dedicated entirely to grant education—what funding exists, who qualifies, how to apply, and firsthand examples of manufacturers who have already completed the process.Call for Presenting Sponsors: C3PAOs and CMMC ConsultantsCGA extends a limited number of presenting sponsorship opportunities to C3PAOs (Certified Third-Party Assessment Organizations), CMMC compliance platforms, GRC vendors, and independent CMMC consultants serving the DIB.Presenting Sponsors receive a 15-minute speaking opportunity at each of the two 2026 virtual summits. Each session is followed by live audience Q&A and is recorded, edited, and redistributed through CGA’s newsletter, LinkedIn, and on-demand content library for a full year post-event.Presenters will reach small- to midsize manufacturing executives and operations leaders with active or pending DoD contracts. Attendees are directly responsible for CMMC compliance and range from being newly aware to being in mid-assessment.Presenting Sponsors do not pitch or sell during the event. The summit is an education-first environment. Sponsorship is an opportunity to build brand authority and thought leadership with an audience of motivated, in-market DIB decision-makers.“There are still too many small manufacturers with insufficient knowledge, limited resources, and inadequate budgets who must be CMMC-compliant to stay in business. This summit exists to help reduce the number of DIB manufacturers we will lose to market attrition and margin eradication.”— Rick Dassler, Executive Director, Cyber Grants AllianceHow to Apply to Speak or SponsorAll sponsorship and speaker applications require a scheduled conversation to ensure mission fit and audience value. Interested MEP representatives, C3PAOs, and other eligible organizations are encouraged to apply early. Presenting Sponsor slots are first-come, first-served; the first confirmed Presenting Sponsor receives first choice of speaking slot at both events.Presenter Sponsor and Corporate Sponsor Applications: cybergrantsalliance.org/cmmcsponsorship Apex Accelerator and MEP representatives interested in presenting, please email: Communitypresenters@ cybergrantsalliance.org Information about the CMMC Grant Summit: cybergrantsalliance.org/cmmcsummit About Cyber Grants AllianceCyber Grants Alliance is a nonprofit organization helping all types of small and mid-size businesses receive Cyber Security protection and navigate their Cyber Security compliance journey through education, community, and access to grant funding. To serve that purpose, CGA is committed to connecting defense contractors with MEP grant programs, APEX Accelerator resources, and the service providers they need to meet Department of Defense cybersecurity requirements. CGA is a sponsor of CMMC Day 2026. For more information, visit cybergrantsalliance.org.

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