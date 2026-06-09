Attorney General Rayfield Keeps Fighting Against Trump’s Unlawful Tariffs

Attorney General Dan Rayfield today took action in federal court and continued defending a major court victory for consumers. The U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) recently struck down President Trump’s latest efforts to unlawfully impose tariffs on products purchased by American consumers and businesses. The Trump Administration has appealed the court’s ruling, so AG Rayfield and 23 other states are back in court fighting for consumers.

“Consumers continue to bear the brunt of President Trump’s illegal tariffs, in the form of higher prices for household goods,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “As long as President Trump continues to act unlawfully, we will keep up the fight in court.”

Earlier this year, the President invoked Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose 10 percent tariffs on most products worldwide. States and private businesses sued, arguing that those tariffs are unlawful. Last month, the CIT agreed, concluding that the President’s latest tariffs proclamation “is invalid, and the tariffs imposed on Plaintiffs are unauthorized by law.”

The Trump administration is appealing the CIT’s ruling and has asked for a pause that would let the tariffs stay in place in the meantime. That would mean ongoing higher costs for consumers and further confusion for small businesses. The states are fighting the Trump administration’s request, which is still pending before the Federal Circuit. Today, the states also appealed a procedural part of the CIT’s order to make sure they retain the legal standing to keep challenging unlawful tariffs in court.

The case is led by Oregon Attorney General Rayfield, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Also joining the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and the Governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.