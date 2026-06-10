Troop B Pursuit Leads to Recovery of Stolen Vehicle and Arrest of Armed Suspects, Including Attempted Murder Fugitive

Marrero – On June 7, 2026, shortly after 6:00 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B located a stolen Ford F-150 traveling east on U.S. Highway 90 Business near LA Highway 45 (Barataria Boulevard) in Jefferson Parish. Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as 22-year-old Jarvis Windmon of Marrero, refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed. The brief pursuit ended on Myers Boulevard, where Windmon and two passengers exited the Ford and fled on foot.

Pursuing Troopers from Troop B and Troop NOLA quickly apprehended Windmon, and during his arrest, located a firearm. The passengers, identified as 19-year-old Damond Wilson of Westwego and 24-year-old Davante Williams of New Orleans, continued fleeing through the surrounding area.

Wilson entered an occupied residence on Myers Boulevard without authorization and attempted to conceal himself inside from law enforcement. However, the homeowner subsequently turned him over to Troopers. During a search of the area where Wilson had been hiding, a bag containing a firearm was located. Further investigation revealed that Wilson was also wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for multiple felony warrants, including Attempted Second-Degree Murder, several counts of Armed Robbery involving firearms, and numerous other felony charges.

With assistance from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Drone First Responder Unit, Troopers located the final subject, Williams, near Myers Boulevard and the Fourth Street Canal. As Troopers approached, Williams attempted to flee again but was apprehended following the deployment of a Taser. During his arrest, Troopers recovered a firearm on Williams. Further investigation revealed Williams was wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for Possession of Stolen Things.

All arrested subjects were booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Jarvis Windmon: Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Resisting Arrest by Flight, Possession of a Firearm While Committing a Crime of Violence, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Unauthorized Use of a Movable, and Violation of Probation.

Damond Wilson: Resisting Arrest by Flight, Home Invasion, Possession of a Firearm While Committing a Crime of Violence, Unauthorized Entrance of Inhabited Dwelling, Unauthorized Use of a Movable, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Simple Escape, and Fugitive Warrants (NOPD) for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and several Armed Robbery offenses.

Davante Williams: Resisting Arrest by Flight, Possession of a Firearm While Committing a Crime of Violence, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Movable, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Possession of Tools for a Crime, and a Fugitive Warrant (NOPD) for Possession of Stolen Things.

Louisiana State Police remains committed to apprehending violent offenders and protecting the communities we serve. Troopers will continue working alongside local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to remove dangerous criminals and illegal firearms from our roadways and neighborhoods.

Contact Information:

Trooper Kyle Wagner

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop B

(504) 202-6900

[email protected]