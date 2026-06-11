Carpenter Contractor Trust Establishes National Pre-Apprenticeship Week, Now in Chase's Calendar of Events

Cyndie Williams

Industry-led initiative founded by CCT earns lasting national visibility through inclusion in leading calendar of observances

It ensures that National Pre-Apprenticeship Week will continue to gain visibility and momentum, reinforcing the importance of building strong pathways into the skilled trades.” — Cyndie Williams, Executive Director, CCT

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Pre-Apprenticeship Week, founded by the Carpenter Contractor Trust (CCT), has been officially accepted into the 2027 Chase’s Calendar of Events, securing the first week in May as the annual, permanent, nationwide visibility for the initiative. Widely regarded as the authoritative gold standard for notable observances, Chase’s Calendar includes some of the most recognized awareness efforts in the country, such as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, and National Suicide Prevention Week. The 2027 edition in print and online becomes available in October 2026.

The carpenters’ pre-apprenticeship program is a hands-on training pathway designed to prepare individuals for a career in the skilled trades, with a focus on carpentry and union apprenticeship readiness. Participants learn foundational construction skills such as safety, basic math, tool use, and introductory framing, while gaining the knowledge and confidence needed to succeed in a registered apprenticeship and, ultimately, a long-term career in the industry.

“This recognition transforms what has historically been behind-the-scenes work into a lasting promotional cornerstone,” said Cyndie Williams, Executive Director, CCT. “It ensures that National Pre-Apprenticeship Week will continue to gain visibility and momentum, reinforcing the importance of building strong pathways into the skilled trades.”

Inclusion in this prestigious calendar signals both credibility and significance. Each entry undergoes a competitive, panel-reviewed submission process, making acceptance a meaningful endorsement of National Pre-Apprenticeship Week’s purpose and impact. With continued yearly renewal, the listing remains indefinitely in Chase’s Calendar, providing a sustained and reliable platform for national exposure. For the Carpenter Contractor Trust, this achievement establishes a long-term marketing asset, one that can be leveraged year after year to elevate awareness, engagement, and participation.

The designation strengthens CCT’s ability to spotlight the value of pre-apprenticeship programs and expand outreach efforts across industries and communities nationwide.

Media Contact:

Patty Hapanowicz

Industry & Media Relations Manager

Carpenter Contractor Trust

Mobile: 732.754.0561

phapanowicz@cctmarketing.org

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