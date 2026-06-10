Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Agents Arrest Second Suspect in Attack at Madisonville Restaurant

Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) agents arrested Gregory Jules Saurage in connection with the attack that occurred at a Madisonville restaurant on Friday, May 29, 2026.

During the course of the investigation, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents identified Saurage as a participant in the incident. Agents determined that Saurage identified the victim to Sheriff Randy Smith and believe he encouraged or incited the attack.

Saurage was charged with:

1 count - Principal to Second Degree Battery (LA R.S. 14:24/14:34.1) – Felony

Saurage surrendered to LBI agents at the St. Tammany Parish Jail at approximately 1:30 p.m. on June 8, 2026.

Charges were filed against St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith for his role in the attack on Thursday, June 4. Sheriff Smith is currently facing charges of Second Degree Battery, Disturbing the Peace by Engaging in a Fistic Encounter, and Disturbing the Peace While Appearing in an Intoxicated Condition. Sheriff Smith turned himself in at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on Thursday and has since bonded out.

The investigation is ongoing.

*Read the arrest warrant here.

*All persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.