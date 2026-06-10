Victory for Women and Girls: AG Murrill Celebrates Complete Victory Against Biden's Radical and Unlawful Title IX Rule

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill filed a notice of voluntary dismissal in Louisiana's lawsuit challenging the Biden Administration's 2024 Title IX Rule after the remaining appeals seeking to revive the rule were dismissed.

Louisiana was the first State in the nation to challenge former President Joe Biden's attempt to rewrite Title IX and force a radical gender ideology on schools across Louisiana and the America. The Biden Administration's unlawful rewrite of Title IX would have imposed burdensome requirements on schools across Louisiana and the nation, threatened the rights and opportunities of women and girls, and jeopardized First Amendment protections for students and teachers. That's why more than 17 Louisiana school districts joined our lawsuit to protect women and girls and preserve the equal educational opportunities guaranteed by federal law.

In June 2024, U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty sided with Louisiana and issued the first federal court injunction blocking the rule. The litigation ultimately reached the United States Supreme Court, which agreed with Louisiana in rejecting the Biden Administration’s request for a stay of the injunction. In January 2025, a federal court vacated the Biden Administration's Title IX Rule nationwide, and all appeals have been dismissed. With the remaining appeals now dismissed, that victory is final and the unlawful rule is permanently defeated.

"Two years ago, I fought the Biden administration all the way to the United States Supreme Court when Biden tried to rewrite Title IX by allowing men in girls' bathrooms and locker rooms—and I won in the landmark Department of Education v. Louisiana decision. I'm dismissing that suit because the Biden Title IX Rule is finally and completely dead. This is a win for women and girls everywhere!" said Attorney General Liz Murrill.

Louisiana led the fight against Biden's unlawful attempt to force a radical gender ideology on schools and eviscerate the protections Title IX guarantees for women and girls. Today marks the final chapter in that fight and a decisive victory for women and girls across the nation.

Read the Plaintiffs' Notice of Voluntary Dismissal here.