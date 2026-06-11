THE OAK GROVE OF ALTADENA CELEBRATES THE RETURN OF FAMILIES AND COMMUNITY

The Oak Grove of Altadena

Public event on June 17 to celebrate returning homeowners, neighborhood connections, and Altadena’s continued recovery.

There is nothing more meaningful than seeing families return to the community, reconnect with neighbors, and begin a new chapter together.” — Rebecca Anbardan, President of Warmington Residential

ALTADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly eighteen months after the Eaton Fire changed the landscape of Altadena, families are returning home at The Oak Grove , marking a significant milestone in the community’s ongoing recovery and renewal.To celebrate the return of families to the neighborhood, The Oak Grove of Altadena will host a "Welcome Back to Your Home & Community" celebration on Wednesday, June 17, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 187 E. Palm Street in Altadena. The event will feature food, refreshments, and opportunities for residents, neighbors, prospective buyers, and community members to reconnect and celebrate Altadena's strength and resilience.The gathering represents more than the completion of new homes. It marks the return of families, the renewal of neighborhood connections, and an important step forward in restoring the sense of community that has long defined Altadena. For Warmington Residential , the occasion also reflects a unique journey shared with homeowners who had already purchased at The Oak Grove before the fire. The builder acted as general contractor for residents rebuilding their homes while simultaneously reconstructing unsold homes within The Oak Grove neighborhood that were lost in the fire. Throughout the process, the Warmington Residential team worked closely with homeowners, building relationships rooted in trust, collaboration, and a common goal: bringing families back home.Community members and prospective homebuyers are invited to attend to celebrate the residents of The Oak Grove and the resilience, strength, and spirit of Altadena."There is nothing more meaningful than seeing families return to the community they love, reconnect with neighbors, and begin a new chapter together," said Rebecca Anbardan, President of Warmington Residential. “Having worked closely with many of these homeowners throughout the rebuilding process, our team has shared in both the challenges and the triumphs of this journey. We are honored to celebrate their return and the resilience of the Altadena community.”The Oak Grove of Altadena is an intimate neighborhood of 16 Craftsman-inspired homes nestled among mature oak trees with views of the San Gabriel Mountains. As residents settle into their homes, the neighborhood is transforming from a construction project and post-fire zone into a vibrant residential community where families can once again live, gather, connect, and create new memories. Today, The Oak Grove stands among the first fully completed new-home neighborhoods, helping bring families back to Altadena.Guests will enjoy complimentary tacos and refreshments while celebrating the return of families, reconnecting with the community, touring completed model homes, and experiencing the renewed spirit of Altadena.For more information about The Oak Grove of Altadena, please visit OakGroveAltadena.com , email oakgrove@warmingtonresidential.com, or call (626) 696-8830.

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