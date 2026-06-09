Utah Celebrates 25 years of saving lives through Newborn Safe Haven Law

SALT LAKE CITY — Advocates and families gathered today at the Multi-Agency State Office Building to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Utah Newborn Safe Haven law. The event celebrated over a quarter of a century of providing a compassionate, anonymous alternative for parents in crisis, ensuring that infants are safely surrendered at hospitals to find loving forever homes.

The landmark celebration featured powerful testimony from key speakers, including Sen. Patrice Arent, the original sponsor of the 2001 legislation and Newborn Safe Haven Advisory Board Chair. Joining her were Heather Peterson and her son, Sam Peterson—who was a safe haven baby and whose life was protected by the very law being honored. Their presence underscored the law’s success in preventing unsafe abandonments. The Newborn Safe Haven board was also in attendance including newly appointed vice chairs, Jeri Openshaw and Liz Sollis. The working advisory board focuses on increasing law awareness.

Since its inception, the Newborn Safe Haven law has evolved to allow parents to surrender an infant up to 90 days old at any Utah hospital with no questions asked. Once a newborn is surrendered, hospital staff provide care, and the Utah Division of Child and Family Services finds a safe and loving home for the baby. Speakers at the event emphasized that the mission remains clear: “No names, blame, or shame—only love and support.”

A full media kit with additional resources and background information can be found here.

For more information about the Newborn Safe Haven Law, visit utahsafehaven.org or call the 24/7 hotline at 866-458-0058.