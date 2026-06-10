Governor Stein, Secretary Lilley Showcase the North Carolina Advantage in Europe

Over the past week, Governor Josh Stein and Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley traveled to Switzerland and Germany to promote North Carolina as a top state for economic development investments and tourism.

“North Carolina’s partnerships with Switzerland and Germany are strong and steadfast, grounded in our shared democratic values,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Over the past decade, more than 120 German and Swiss companies from a wide range of industries have announced projects to create more than 11,400 jobs and bring nearly $5.2 billion in capital investment. We had fruitful conversations this week, and I look forward to our continued partnership driving more good-paying jobs in North Carolina.”

“North Carolina’s reputation as the Top State for Business is built on a skilled workforce, a business-friendly environment, and a commitment to helping companies succeed,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Meetings like these help ensure that companies looking to expand see North Carolina as the best place to invest, grow, and create jobs.”

“The level of international interest in North Carolina has never been higher, and companies from Germany and Switzerland have made significant investments in North Carolina in recent years,” said Christopher Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. “There are already more than 400 German and Swiss companies operating here, employing 32,000 of our residents, and visits like this give us an opportunity to tell North Carolina’s story directly to key decision-makers. Whether a company is looking for world-class talent or a business-friendly environment, North Carolina continues to distinguish itself as the premier location for investment in the U.S.”

“Tourism is the front door of economic development,” said Wit Tuttell, executive director of Visit North Carolina, part of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. “Hundreds of thousands of international visitors spent more than $1.1 billion in North Carolina last year, but the impact of their trips extends well beyond visitor spending. Every traveler who visits our state gains a firsthand look at the people, communities, and quality of life that make North Carolina such an attractive place to live and do business.”

“There is no substitute for meeting face-to-face with company leadership,” said Melissa Smith, senior vice president of Business Recruitment & Development for the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. “The North Carolina delegation had the opportunity to meet with several German and Swiss executives who are actively evaluating U.S. investment opportunities. Many of the projects that ultimately create jobs in North Carolina begin with conversations just like these. Building relationships and establishing trust are critical first steps in a process that leads to investment and job creation for North Carolina.”

While in Switzerland, Governor Stein joined Dr. Rahul Sahgal, the Executive Director of the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce, for a fireside chat to highlight the strong business relationship between Switzerland and North Carolina. Governor Stein also met with several leading Swiss companies, many of which have recently brought investments and jobs to North Carolina.

More than 80 Swiss-based companies employ more than 8,000 North Carolinians across the state. Over the last decade, 19 Swiss companies have announced investments to bring 3,800 jobs and $2.5 billion in capital investment. Last year, North Carolina’s exports to Switzerland grew by 85% compared to the year before. In December, Governor Stein joined Novartis, based in Basel, to break ground on its expanded pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in Research Triangle Park, part of a combined $771 million in new investment that will support more than 700 new jobs. Last year, the Governor joined Genentech, a member of Switzerland’s Roche Group, for the groundbreaking for its manufacturing plant in Holly Springs, part of a $700 million investment that will create more than 1,500 construction jobs during development and more than 400 manufacturing jobs once operational.

In Germany, the Governor addressed business executives at the 11th annual German American Business Forum to highlight North Carolina’s strong workforce and value for economic development. At the Forum, Secretary Lilley participated in a panel discussion titled “State by State: Stability and Uncertainty – Geopolitical Insights and Guidelines for German SMEs” to showcase North Carolina as a top state for foreign investment. Governor Stein was also joined by Visit NC to promote North Carolina as a premier destination for German tourism. Germany is the second-largest European market for visitation to North Carolina, which in 2024 welcomed nearly 44,000 German visitors.

In North Carolina, more than 200 unique German-based companies employ more than 24,000 people. Over the past decade, 100 German companies have invested more than $2.6 billion and brought more than 7,000 new jobs to the state. Recent German companies that have invested in North Carolina include BHS Corrugated, HSP US, and Coriolis Pharma, which together total more than $55 million in capital investment and more than 170 good-paying jobs.

Last year, North Carolina was ranked the Top State for Business in the United States for the third time in four years. Since taking office last year, Governor Stein has announced more than 42,000 jobs and more than $29 billion in new investment from economic projects across the state.

Last month, Governor Stein promoted North Carolina as the Top State for Business at the U.S. Department of Commerce’s SelectUSA Investment Summit, where he highlighted North Carolina’s competitive advantage for foreign investment. During the summit, Governor Stein and Department of Commerce Secretary Lilley met with foreign companies, delegations, and ambassadors from around the world, including Germany and Switzerland.

The top countries investing in North Carolina since 2020 are Japan, Germany, China, Canada, Italy, and the United Kingdom. North Carolina’s strategic position on the East Coast provides accessibility to all worldwide commercial markets.