SURS Board Takes Key Investment and Governance Actions at June Meetings

Champaign, IL – The State Universities Retirement System (SURS) Board of Trustees, during their meetings in Chicago, IL, June 4 and 5, took the following actions:

One River was terminated as a Long Volatility manager. The decision was made that SURS assets be liquidated with appropriate timing as determined by SURS Investment Staff.

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) was selected as the new proxy voting provider for SURS, with direction given to use their thematic public fund voting policy, pending successful contract negotiations.

In other business:

The fiduciary liability insurance coverage to be provided by Alliant Insurance Services was renewed under the agreed upon terms and rates presented.

The two-year Audit Plan was approved as presented.

The Fiscal Year 2027 Administrative Expense and Capital Expenditure Budget was approved as presented, as was the Fiscal Year 2027 Investment Department Budget.

The next meetings of the SURS Board of Trustees will be September 10 and 11, 2026.