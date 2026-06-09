‘We Were Not Alone’: IAM Union Member Maximo Londonio Shares Powerful Story of Solidarity at AFL-CIO Convention

The strength of IAM Union solidarity took center stage at the AFL-CIO Convention as IAM Union member Maximo Londonio and his wife, Crystal, shared their family’s story and reflected on the support that helped them overcome one of the most difficult chapters of their lives.

Londonio, a Filipino immigrant and member of IAM Local 695 (District 160) in Olympia, Wash., appeared before thousands of attendees just months after being released from nearly two months of wrongful ICE detention.

Watch Maximo and Crystal Londonio tell their story and hear from the IAM Union members who rallied together to help secure Maximo’s release.

Following his detention, the IAM Union rallied around Maximo and his family, mobilizing members across North America, engaging elected officials, and building support throughout the labor movement, immigrant rights groups, and the local community. The campaign ultimately helped secure his release and reunite him with his loved ones.

“When I was detained, I was separated from my family and faced an uncertain future. But we were not alone,” Maximo Londonio told convention delegates. “My wife fought for our family, and the entire IAM Union stood with us every step of the way.”

Londonio said the support he received demonstrated the true meaning of solidarity.

“Your support gave us hope when we needed it most and showed me the true power of solidarity,” said Londonio. “It reminded me that when we stand together, no one has to face these challenges alone.”

For Crystal Londonio, the experience revealed the true meaning of union solidarity and the impact the IAM can have on a member’s family.

“IAM helped do much more than I ever anticipated,” said Crystal Londonio. “It’s not just a union due, it’s true solidarity.”

View photos from Maximo and Crystal Londonio’s inspiring appearance at the AFL-CIO Convention here.

IAM Union International President Brian Bryant highlighted the IAM Union’s commitment to standing up for every member and defending immigrant workers.

“When you pick a fight with one IAM Union member, you pick a fight with all of us,” said Bryant.

IAM General Secretary-Treasurer Dora Cervantes then spoke in support of AFL-CIO Resolution 4, reaffirming the labor movement’s commitment to protecting immigrant workers and advancing policies that strengthen working families.

“We cannot allow ourselves to be divided by the color of our skin or the way we look,” said Cervantes, who described her own experience being questioned by immigration agents. “The status of workers cannot be used to divide or hurt our members or their families.”

Bryant delivered a message directly to the Londonios that drew a standing ovation from convention delegates.

“Max, you belong in this country, you belong in this union, and you belong in this labor movement,” said Bryant.