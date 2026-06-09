IAM Activists, Pro-Union Elected Officials Meet & Greet in Louisville

IAM Mobile Spaces offers more features and functions to read and share information about our union and the important issues we face as working families. This app combines all of the IAM's popular online functions such as the IAM Journal, the Machinists News Network on demand video service, the IAM webpage GOiam.org, iMail, an IAM Photo Gallery, the IAM Facebook Page, and lots more -- all in one easy-to-access App for tablets and smartphones.

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