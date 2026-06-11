The Inaugural Echo Awards Announces Winners Honoring Excellence in Public Sector Journalism

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Echo Awards today announced the winners of its inaugural awards program, recognizing outstanding journalists, broadcasters and media professionals whose reporting informs and advances understanding of government, public policy, technology, defense and public service. This program was created to fill a long-standing void – a dedicated platform to recognize the reporters and storytellers who keep our government transparent and our democracy informed.The first-ever Echo Awards drew an impressive list of nominees from across the public sector ecosystem, featuring 56 nominees representing more than two dozen media organizations across nine competitive categories. The program also engaged the broader government and industry community, generating hundreds of votes during the inaugural awards process.2026 Echo Awards WinnersThe following are the winners in each of the nine categories:● Best Government Management Journalist: Drew Friedman, Federal News Network● Best Investigative Journalist: David DiMolfetta, Nextgov/FCW● Best Government Technology Journalist: Amy Kluber, GovCIO Media & Research● Best Defense Journalist: George Seffers, SIGNAL Magazine● Best Government Policy Journalist: Jory Heckman, Federal News Network● Best Broadcast and/or Podcast Host: Terry Gerton, Federal News Network● Best SLED Journalist: Keely Quinlan, StateScoop● Best Government Contracting Business Journalist: Ross Wilkers, Washington Technology● Best Up and Coming Journalist: Miranda Nazzaro, FedScoopHonoring Lifetime AchievementThe Echo Awards also recognized two industry leaders whose careers have helped define and elevate public sector journalism.Anne A. Armstrong was recognized for more than 45 years of leadership in government and technology journalism and publishing. Throughout her career with organizations including Federal Computer Week, GCN, Defense Systems and Washington Technology, Armstrong helped transform public sector media while expanding the industry's role as a convener of government and industry leaders. She also co-founded the Federal 100 Awards, one of the most prestigious awards in the federal IT community. Her leadership in digital transformation, events, research and strategic partnerships has left a lasting impact on the public sector media landscape.Tom Temin was honored for a distinguished 48-year journalism career, including more than three decades covering the federal government and its operations. As host of The Federal Drive with Tom Temin, the flagship program of Federal News Network, Temin became one of the most trusted voices in federal media. Earlier in his career, he served as editor in chief of Government Computer News and as executive vice president of Post Newsweek Tech Media, mentoring generations of journalists while helping shape coverage of federal technology, management and policy issues. Today, he remains active as a writer, interviewer, consultant and industry advisor."The Echo Awards were created to celebrate the journalists and storytellers whose work helps government leaders, industry partners and citizens better understand the policies, technologies and decisions shaping the public sector," said Evan Weisel, principal and co-founder of W2 Communications and co-chair of the Echo Awards. "The caliber of this year's finalists and winners reflects the extraordinary talent and dedication within the government media community."Announcing a New Journalism ScholarshipThe final presentation of the event was on behalf of the Echo Awards, sponsored by Federal News Network, announcing a student scholarship to be awarded during the 2026–2027 academic year at the University of Maryland. The purpose of the scholarship is to support and encourage students who intend to pursue careers in journalism following graduation, particularly at a time when entering the profession can be both financially and professionally challenging for recent graduates.The Echo Awards were hosted by Birdsong Partners, Boscobel Marketing Communications, Carahsoft, Focused Image, Merritt Group, RMK Productions, REQ, Sage Communications, W2 Communications and Yes&, and were made possible through the support of sponsors Armis from ServiceNow, Knox Systems, Tanium, O'Dwyer's, EIN Presswire and BLC Digital Strategies.For more information about The Echo Awards and a complete list of winners, visit https://theechoawards.com/ About The Echo AwardsThe Echo Awards celebrate excellence in public sector journalism, recognizing outstanding reporting, analysis, broadcasting and storytelling that inform audiences about government, technology, policy, defense and public service. Through its annual awards program, The Echo Awards honors journalists and media professionals whose work advances understanding of the issues shaping government and society.

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