Business Owners and High-Income Earners to Gather on Billionaire's Row for Exclusive Private Wealth Forum

Must Request an Invite to Attend by 6/15

Invitation-Only New York City Event Will Focus on Tax Strategy, Wealth Preservation, and Long-Term Financial Growth.

We believe some of the most valuable opportunities come from being in the right room with the right people.” — Emma Liger Zelaya

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As business owners and high-income earners navigate evolving tax laws, economic uncertainty and increasing complexity around wealth management, an exclusive gathering in New York City aims to address one critical question: How can successful individuals keep more, grow more, and protect more of their wealth?On June 18, 2026, Liger Zelaya Growth & Tax Advisors and its trusted strategic partners will host The Private Wealth Forum , an invitation-only event at Central Park Tower on Manhattan's Billionaire's Row. The event will bring together business owners, investors, executives, and accomplished professionals for an evening of strategic discussion focused on tax planning, wealth preservation, financial growth, and legacy-building.Unlike traditional networking events or financial seminars, the Private Wealth Forum is designed to facilitate meaningful conversations among attendees facing similar financial and business challenges. Attendance is intentionally limited to create a more personalized and high-value experience."Many successful professionals spend years focused on building income but far less time developing a comprehensive strategy for preserving and growing wealth," said Emma Liger Zelaya, CPA, Principal of Liger Zelaya Growth & Tax Advisors and host of the event."The decisions people make today regarding taxes, business structure, investments, and long-term planning can have a significant impact on their financial future. Our goal is to bring together thoughtful conversations that help attendees move beyond reactive decision-making and toward intentional wealth-building."The event comes at a time when many business owners and affluent families are seeking greater clarity around tax planning and financial strategy. Rising tax complexity, market uncertainty, and one of the largest wealth transfers in history have increased demand for proactive planning among entrepreneurs, investors, and high-income households.Attendees can expect discussions centered around: Advanced tax planning strategies for business owners and high-income earners• Wealth preservation and risk management• Building tax-efficient financial structures• Long-term financial growth strategies• Legacy and succession planning considerations• Economic trends impacting affluent families and entrepreneursThe Forum's theme, "Make More. Keep More. Grow More. Protect More.," reflects the growing desire among successful professionals to take a more holistic approach to wealth management.In addition to educational discussions, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with fellow business owners, investors, and professionals in a private networking environment designed to encourage collaboration and the exchange of ideas."We believe some of the most valuable opportunities come from being in the right room with the right people," added Zelaya. "This event is about creating an environment where meaningful conversations can take place and where attendees can gain practical insights they can apply immediately."The Private Wealth Forum is expected to attract a curated audience of business owners, executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and other high-income professionals from New York City and surrounding markets.Event Details:The Private Wealth Forum: NYCDate: Thursday, June 18, 2026 from 6pm to 8pmLocation: Central Park Tower, 217 West 57th Street, New York, NYAudience: Business Owners, Investors, Executives, Entrepreneurs, and High-Income EarnersFormat: Private networking reception and curated wealth strategy discussions led by a panel featuringEmma Liger Zelaya, CPA & Tax StrategistFarrel Liger, Wealth AdvisorAntar P. Jones, Trust & Estate AttorneyJeff Zelaya, ModeratorRegistration: Must Request an Invitation at https://nyc.ligerzelaya.com/ no later than Monday, June 15th.About Liger Zelaya Growth & Tax AdvisorsLiger Zelaya Growth & Tax Advisors is a CPA-led advisory firm helping business owners, entrepreneurs, investors, and high-income earners align tax strategy, financial planning, and long-term wealth objectives. The firm specializes in proactive tax planning, financial forecasting, business advisory services, and strategic wealth-building solutions designed to help clients keep more of what they earn and build lasting financial success.

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