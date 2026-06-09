New measures to strengthen transparency of legal indemnities

10 June 2026 Jeremy Rockliff, Premier

The Tasmanian Government will introduce new measures to strengthen transparency and accountability around the use of public funds for legal indemnity, as part of a broader review of existing guidelines.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the reforms are aimed at ensuring Tasmanians have greater visibility over how public money is expended in these types of legal matters.

“The public should have confidence in how these decisions are made and how public funds are being spent,” Premier Rockliff said.

“I have instructed my department to develop new provisions that will improve transparency and public access to information, while ensuring that legal proceedings are not compromised.”

The proposed measures include enhanced public reporting of legal expenditure and advice on options to introduce cross-party visibility in decisions relating to the granting of indemnities.

“These changes are about providing greater transparency while respecting necessary legal protections,” he said.

The legal indemnity guidelines are currently under review as part of this work.

Premier Rockliff said community expectations around openness and accountability had informed the Government’s approach.

“I understand that Tasmanians expect clear information about how public funds are being used,” he said.

“This work will ensure there is greater clarity and accountability in the system.”

The announcement follows recent public discussion regarding legal indemnity arrangements and matters arising from former Minister Ogilvie’s evidence at last year’s Estimates hearings.

“There has been significant commentary about my inability to provide details regarding what I knew at the time,” the Premier said.

“As I have consistently stated, this is a complex matter involving legal sensitivities and confidentiality requirements. However, I have sought further advice on what information can appropriately be publicly disclosed.”

Premier Rockliff confirmed that Ms Ogilvie is receiving legal assistance in accordance with the current guidelines.

The Premier acknowledged the clarification she gave at estimates last year should have been broader.

“I accept that I should have interrogated the issue further and ensured a more appropriate response was provided. I regret I didn’t. I should have. And for that I apologise,” he said.

“I will continue to keep Tasmanians informed as this important work on the protocols involved in granting of legal fees progresses."