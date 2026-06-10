Governments supporting critical minerals processing and securing local jobs

10 June 2026 Jeremy Rockliff, Premier Tim Ayres, Federal Minister for Industry and Innovation

The Albanese Government, in partnership with the Malinauskas and Rockliff Governments, will provide a further $105 million to support Nyrstar to progress key feasibility work at the Port Pirie and Hobart operations.

This funding will support continued operations at the Port Pirie and Hobart smelters during 2026, helping maintain vital industrial capability and thousands of jobs, while Nyrstar continues detailed work on future investment decisions at both sites.

The package will enable Nyrstar to complete its pre-feasibility study and progress work on a further feasibility study, identifying opportunities to expand and accelerate critical minerals production in Australia.

Nyrstar is delivering on its commitments under the initial government support package, with its first shipment of antimony metal made earlier this year. This is an important step towards building a more independent and sovereign Australian supply of antimony a critical input for defence, semiconductor, energy and automotive industries.

As part of the extension of government support, Nyrstar will participate in a Joint Review in the coming months which will provide governments with a clear, shared framework to determine the long-term pathway for these sites.

This investment reflects the Government’s commitment to strengthening Australia’s sovereign industrial capability, supporting domestic refining and smelting, and lifting Australia’s role in global critical minerals supply chains.

This is a practical example of investing in Australian industry, supporting secure, well-paid jobs in regional communities while strengthening our ability to make more of what Australia needs, here at home.

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Quotes Attributed to Jeremy Rockliff, Premier of Tasmania:

“Nyrstar Hobart is one of Tasmania’s most significant industrial employers and a cornerstone of our advanced manufacturing and strategic materials processing capability.

“This package helps secure the immediate future of more than 600 direct jobs and over 1,000 indirect jobs that support families, contractors and suppliers across Tasmania.

“Nyrstar contributes more than $510 million to the Tasmanian economy each year and plays a critical role in sustaining economic activity across the State.

“This investment will help keep power prices the lowest in the nation for Tasmanians and it backs our industrial future, supporting sovereign capability and ensuring Tasmania remains a key part of Australia’s minerals processing supply chain.”

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Quotes Attributed to Tim Ayres, Minister for Industry and Innovation and Minister for Science:

“This investment supports the continued operation of these facilities while the next phase of work is completed.

“We are backing Australian industry and ensuring we maintain the capability to refine and process the minerals the world needs.

“This is about securing jobs, strengthening our industrial base, and positioning Australia higher up the global value chain.”

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Quotes Attributed to Peter Malinauskas, Premier of South Australia:

“We are pleased that we have reached agreement to allow this vital feasibility work to continue, supporting hundreds of mobs in Port Pirie.

“The global instability in recent months has only underscored the importance of Australian sovereignty.

“The possibility of producing antimony and other critical metals in Port Pirie presents a unique opportunity to deliver what our nation, and indeed the world needs.

“Examining that opportunity thoroughly requires time, and this investment on behalf of three governments ensures that important work can continue apace.”